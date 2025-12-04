ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it

There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have triggered a discussion and affected global trade, and the debate about their legality has reached the Supreme Court. A verdict is yet to come, but according to a top aide of the President, the result of the legal hearing might be inconsequential. It turns out that a certain act might help them restructure the tariffs regardless of what the judges believe to be correct.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cited several sections of the 1962 Trade Act that give the President sweeping powers over import duties, as per a report in CNBC. “We can recreate the exact tariff structure with [sections] 301, with 232, with 122,” he said in a recent interview. Bessent also said that the administration would like to implement these measures on a permanent basis. The verdict of the court, however, will still play a big role in terms of public support.

Section 122 of the act allows tariffs to be active for 150 days, but the other two sections, 301 and 232, do not have a specific timeframe. The Treasury Secretary also turned to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which provides a broad tariff authority. However, that is the very thing that is currently being scrutinised by the US Supreme Court. As far as Bessent was concerned, the tariffs have been a big success so far.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. (Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

“Because of the fentanyl tariffs, the Chinese are making the first step forward that they’ve made” on trade, he said, despite the tension between the two countries over these tariffs. While the President and his aides may believe that the tariffs have been successful, the situation on the ground says otherwise. Prices of everyday items have gone up as a result of these measures, and people are not happy.

Earlier, FOX News had conducted a poll in which voters had their say on whether the President had done a good job with the economy so far. The majority do not believe that is the case. Not only have tariffs spiked prices of everyday items, but the government has recently halted SNAP benefits, which millions of Americans relied on to purchase groceries at lower prices. This has certainly not gone down well.

The poll showed that 76% of voters view the economy negatively, which is a lot worse than the 70% that Joe Biden received towards the end of his term. It also included a career-high disapproval among men, White voters, and those without college degrees for the President. He may even be slipping among his supporters as his approval rating among Republicans has come down to 86%, down from 92% in March.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
President Donald Trump, when he unveiled his tariffs. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Overall, 58% of voters are not happy with the job he has done so far, while 41% approve. The last time Trump’s approval rating was lower was back in his first term in 2017. Back then, he had recorded only a 38% approval rating at one point in time.

More on Market Realist:

Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision

The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids

Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
52 minutes ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
1 hour ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
4 hours ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
21 hours ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
21 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.
21 hours ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
Ramsey offered insights into how millionaire couples build wealth.
1 day ago
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
Many have stood with the President in support of the move but there are some naysayers.
1 day ago
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans left disappointed as player loses $50,000 over a tricky puzzle
She did her best but her choice of letters was not good enough.
1 day ago
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues major recall of 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese — key details revealed
Shoppers are urged to be wary of the product and throw them away if purchased.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings calls 14-game winner a 'trivia dictator' in awkward TV moment
Despite their point of difference, both masters of trivia have a lot of respect for one another.
1 day ago
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
WALMART
Popular product sold at Walmart recalled over major health risk — so check your pantry ASAP
The product in question contained peanuts, a known allergen, and was mislabeled.
2 days ago
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
ECONOMY & WORK
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a major warning on 'blindly' trusting AI: ‘People need to adapt'
In an interview, Pichai stated that organizations will need to work through the disruption.
2 days ago
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
ECONOMY & WORK
The Dell family will donate over $6 billion to fund 'Trump Accounts' for millions of kids
The money from the donation will go to millions of children and will help them be financially secure.
2 days ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
2 days ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
2 days ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
2 days ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
2 days ago