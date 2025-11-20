New poll reveals where voters stand on Trump’s handling of economy — and the margin isn’t close

The President does however have the people's confidence in issues such as immigration.

US President Donald Trump may talk like he knows what he is doing, but a big chunk of voters are having a hard time trusting him after the first year of his second term in office. A poll conducted by Fox News shows that the President’s disapproval ratings have gone up significantly, even among his most loyal constituencies. Even his supporters and Republicans may start having a hard time defending their stance in the near future, as Trump's economic policies disrupt everyday life.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

With the tariffs in place, it was clear that the prices of a lot of items were bound to go up. The problem is that most people just want to get their necessities at affordable prices. The fact that the government had to halt SNAP benefits in the middle of the longest-ever shutdown must not have helped the President’s case either. The cost of healthcare and housing has also reportedly gone up.

As a result, 76% of voters view the economy negatively, which is a lot worse than the 70% that Joe Biden received towards the end of his term. Clearly, more people believe that President Trump is to blame for the current state of the economy rather than the previous administration. He received career-high disapproval among men, White voters, and those without college degrees. His approval rating among Republicans has come down to 86%, down from 92% in March.

When it comes to all voters, 58% disapprove of the job he has done so far in his second term, while 41% approve. The worrying factor is that the only time his approval rating was lower than this was in his first term in 2017. Back then, only 38% had approved of the work he had done. Things look even worse when one looks at personal finances. Less than half, 40%, of the voters say that their finances are excellent/good.

The rest believe that personal finances are fair/poor. Ratings are bad when it comes to certain groups, with the President not being popular among non-college voters, Hispanics, Blacks, independents, and those under age 45. This might paint a grim picture for the administration, but there are a few silver linings. Gas prices have come down, which is a big positive, for starters.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Secondly, voters believe that the Republicans in the Trump administration have a solid plan to control illegal immigration, which has been an issue in the country for many years now. Securing the border was one of the main promises of the President, and it seems like he has gone about that quite well. Voters also believe that the current administration has done well to reduce crime and the federal budget deficit.

