Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks

Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.

Most major retailers have been hit by massive product recalls in the past couple of years, but some of them have tried to dodge the impact. In November, the FDA issued a recall of a ByHeart baby formula over fears of botulism. In fact, as of December 10, 51 children from 19 states have had suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism after confirmed exposure to these products. While none of these cases have turned fatal, all 51 children had to be admitted to hospitals. Despite all of this, there were still some retailers who were selling the product, and the federal agency had to put its foot down.

Representative image of an infant. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Catherine Delahaye)

A recent report in ABC Eyewitness News states that the FDA issued warning letters to Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons after some of their stores did not remove the product that was recalled. The agency said that it had repeatedly communicated the matter to the retailers, which also included requesting plans of action to comply with the recall.

Despite that, agency workers said that they found the recalled products on the shelves of some of these retailers’ stores even three weeks after they were sent a written recall notice. They were found in over 175 locations across 36 states. However, the report also states that the FDA did not receive any reports of these products being sold since November 26. Even so, keeping a recalled product on your shelves for so long clearly must have some consequences.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

Infant botulism is not something to be taken lightly, as it can lead to deadly outcomes. With more than 50 kids hospitalised because of the product, its harmful nature is clearly out there for everyone to see. One Target store pushed the boundaries more than anyone, as it was selling the ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula single-serve "anywhere pack" sticks for sale at a $2 discount.

"Food safety is a shared responsibility, and it is of utmost importance that all parties in the supply chain act swiftly and vigilantly to protect our nation's children from unsafe food," FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary said in a statement. A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement about the matter as well, stating that they would take quick action based on the warning letter and reports of inactivity after the recall was issued.

Representative image of a Wal-Mart greeter (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by J.D. Pooley)

"The health and safety of our customers and members is always a top priority. When notified of the recall, we moved swiftly to issue a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores and clubs, and online. We take all reports of inaction seriously and will respond to the letter,” the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our customers. We have procedures to address product recalls, including working closely with suppliers and regulators to identify and remove affected items and communicate guidance to customers. ByHeart infant formula products have been removed from our store shelves,” a statement by Albertsons Companies read.

