ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks

Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Shoppers exit a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)
Shoppers exit a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)

Most major retailers have been hit by massive product recalls in the past couple of years, but some of them have tried to dodge the impact. In November, the FDA issued a recall of a ByHeart baby formula over fears of botulism. In fact, as of December 10, 51 children from 19 states have had suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism after confirmed exposure to these products. While none of these cases have turned fatal, all 51 children had to be admitted to hospitals. Despite all of this, there were still some retailers who were selling the product, and the federal agency had to put its foot down.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Catherine Delahaye)
Representative image of an infant. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Catherine Delahaye)

A recent report in ABC Eyewitness News states that the FDA issued warning letters to Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons after some of their stores did not remove the product that was recalled. The agency said that it had repeatedly communicated the matter to the retailers, which also included requesting plans of action to comply with the recall.

Despite that, agency workers said that they found the recalled products on the shelves of some of these retailers’ stores even three weeks after they were sent a written recall notice. They were found in over 175 locations across 36 states. However, the report also states that the FDA did not receive any reports of these products being sold since November 26. Even so, keeping a recalled product on your shelves for so long clearly must have some consequences.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)
Representative image of an FDA building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

Infant botulism is not something to be taken lightly, as it can lead to deadly outcomes. With more than 50 kids hospitalised because of the product, its harmful nature is clearly out there for everyone to see. One Target store pushed the boundaries more than anyone, as it was selling the ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula single-serve "anywhere pack" sticks for sale at a $2 discount.

"Food safety is a shared responsibility, and it is of utmost importance that all parties in the supply chain act swiftly and vigilantly to protect our nation's children from unsafe food," FDA Commissioner Dr Marty Makary said in a statement. A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement about the matter as well, stating that they would take quick action based on the warning letter and reports of inactivity after the recall was issued.

Representative image of a Wal-Mart greeter (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by J.D. Pooley)
Representative image of a Wal-Mart greeter (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by J.D. Pooley)

"The health and safety of our customers and members is always a top priority. When notified of the recall, we moved swiftly to issue a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores and clubs, and online. We take all reports of inaction seriously and will respond to the letter,” the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our customers. We have procedures to address product recalls, including working closely with suppliers and regulators to identify and remove affected items and communicate guidance to customers. ByHeart infant formula products have been removed from our store shelves,” a statement by Albertsons Companies read.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart boss hints at a major retail change — one that could change how you shop

Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why

More Americans are now choosing Walmart over Target — and the reason makes a lot of sense

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 hour ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 hours ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
3 hours ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
4 hours ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
6 hours ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
8 hours ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
1 day ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
1 day ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
WALMART
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
1 day ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
1 day ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
2 days ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
2 days ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
2 days ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
2 days ago