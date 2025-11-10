ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears

It's not the best look for ByHeart, the company producing and selling the baby formula.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Parents with child buying baby formula (Cover image source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell)
Parents with child buying baby formula (Cover image source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell)

Food products have been pulled off shelves frequently as part of massive recalls in the past couple of years. While contamination risks pose a threat to consumers in general, any compromise on the quality of baby formula could have a grave impact on infants. Sometimes, products of even the most reputable companies can fall short of quality and safety standards. Baby formula manufactured by one such brand, ByHeart, has been recalled after being linked to a botulism outbreak among infants in 10 states.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Catherine Delahaye)
Representative image of an infant. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Catherine Delahaye)

Deaths caused by the formula have not been reported yet, but consumers have been told to return the product. The states in which these infant botulism cases have been reported are Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, as per a report in NBC News. A statement by the FDA notes that the lot numbers are 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

“Parents and Caregivers should not use certain lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and should throw this product away immediately. If your child is experiencing symptoms (see below) after consuming ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and you still have the formula in your home, please record the information on the bottom of the package before throwing it away,” the statement read.

Representative image of baby formula. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Sod Tatong)
Representative image of baby formula. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Sod Tatong)

Despite recalling the product, ByHeart has not admitted that its baby formula is directly responsible for these cases of infant botulism. In fact, they even claimed that in-house tests and tests conducted by the FDA of their formula have not yet revealed a direct link to these botulism cases.

“ByHeart is taking the proactive step to remove any potential risk from the market and ensure the highest level of safety for infants,” the company said, and added, “The FDA has not identified a direct link between any infant formula and these cases, and there is no historical precedent of infant formula causing infant botulism.”

Representative image of a lab test being conducted. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Colbert Photography)
Representative image of a lab test being conducted. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Colbert Photography)

The botulism outbreak has been treated with utmost urgency, and the government has taken quick action even before a link between the product and cases was established. However, tests of the baby formula conducted by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) have revealed that the product, in fact, contained bacteria that caused the disease.

“CDPH has tested a can of powdered infant formula that was fed to an infant with infant botulism. Preliminary results suggest the presence of the bacteria that produce botulinum toxin, consistent with the same toxin reported in the confirmed infant cases,” the CDPH said in a statement, before mentioning, “CDC, CDPH, and other state health departments are investigating 13 suspected or confirmed infant botulism cases linked to ByHeart powdered infant formula across 10 states.”

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Natalia Lebedinskaia)
Representative image of an infant. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Natalia Lebedinskaia)

More on Market Realist?

Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk

Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details

Peaches sold at Costco, Walmart, Trader Joe's recalled nationwide over possible Listeria risk

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
7 minutes ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
1 hour ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
1 hour ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
5 hours ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
1 day ago
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
COSTCO
Costco offers $40 digital gift cards in latest attempt to attract new members this holiday season
With the holiday season right around the corner, the company wants to bring in big revenue.
1 day ago
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
COSTCO
Is Costco open on Veterans Day 2025? Here are the key details you should know
The retailer has some great discounts in store for the holiday season this year.
1 day ago
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby formula brand recalls product across 10 states amid infant botulism fears
It's not the best look for ByHeart, the company producing and selling the baby formula.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant taught students how to solve puzzles, but ends up losing $75,000
She had won more than $30,000 leading up to the Bonus Round, which was a great feat.
3 days ago
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
ECONOMY & WORK
Why Americans will have to pay a lot more for their Thanksgiving turkeys this year
The bird's stock in the US is the lowest of the last 40 years thanks to a deadly avian flu.
4 days ago
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
COSTCO
Costco recalls 1 million bottles of its popular beverage over shattering risk — here are key details
The company claimed that there were concerns about physical safety with the bottles.
4 days ago
US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how
ECONOMY & WORK
US Supreme Court can stop Trump's tariffs from ruining your Christmas — here's how
Currently, arguments about the legality of the President's tariffs are being made and heard.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player jumps around in excitement after winning a car in wild TV moment
She composed herself just well enough to be able to thank host Drew Carey after her big win.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to get violent at contestant who flexed his muscles
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to get violent at contestant who flexed his muscles
The contestant was flexing his muscles and the host might have taken offence at that.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings praised for not causing any harm to the creature on his arm
A lot of people would have wanted to swat the creature had it sat on their bodies out of fear.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's teacher won a car on the show in 1979 — but he fails to do the same
The 1979 contestant had won a car during her time on the show, but her student failed to do so.
4 days ago
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Major ice cream brand recalls product across 31 US states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk
The company has issued an apology in a statement for the inconvenience caused.
5 days ago
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Investor who predicted 2008 financial crisis comes up with another prediction — this time against AI
Michael Burry made a return to X with a cryptic message warning against the 'AI Bubble'.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question
The host had no idea what the contestant was saying until he cleared it up.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player dedicates her $45,000 win to her mother-in-law in sweet TV moment
Ryan Seacrest was surprised that the contestant was able to get it right so quick.
5 days ago