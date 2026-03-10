ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
'Price is Right' player had accepted her loss — then a review took everyone by surprise

The contestant was just happy to be on the show but a surprise win made her experience even better.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

The Price Is Right” can be a cruel game at times, but it can also make contestants quite happy with unexpected results. That is exactly what happened in an earlier episode, when a contestant thought that she had lost a game by a hair’s breadth and would go home empty-handed. However, an additional review revealed that the player did win something, brightening up her day.

Screenshot of host Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: CBS | The Price is Right)

As per a CBS report, the contestant, Leslie Harris, was called up to play ‘Rat Race,’ the rules of which are simple. Harris had to guess the prices of three items. One was priced under $10, and the contestant had to guess within $1 of the correct price. The second was priced under $100, and the correct price had to be guessed within $10. The third was priced under $500, and the contestant had to guess within $100.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | CBS Chicago)

If one got all three right, they’d be able to pick three mechanical rats for a race inside a dollar sign-shaped racetrack. Contestants win a prize if their rat finishes in the top three. If more than one rat finishes in the top three, they win multiple prizes. Unfortunately for Harris, she was only able to get one right guess, meaning that she only got to choose one rat.

Harris ultimately chose the green-colored rat, which was running well and seemed to have tied for third place with another rat. Still, at the time, the showrunner judged that Harris’s rat finished in fourth place. Nevertheless, during the commercial break, the footage of the race was reviewed, and it showed that the green rat crossed the line in third by the thinnest of margins. “According to our video referee, your rat came in third just by a nose,” host Drew Carey said.  This meant Harris was able to claim a prize — in this case, a vinyl LP package. “I'm just glad to be here, it's okay, this is such an amazing experience,” the contestant said as she could hardly believe her luck. "And I kept saying, 'It's okay, it's okay,' because I really did mean it's okay. Like, I can't believe I'm here. We've been wanting to come here for years, but to be here, I still felt like I won," she added.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | CBS Chicago)

Harris said she picked the green rat because she was wearing green nail polish at the time. However, her mother had asked her to wear pink. Had she chosen the pink rat, she would have won the biggest prize as it finished in first place. "So, yes, pink is her color, and I really should have said pink. Pink for the win, for sure," she said.

You can watch Harris' unexpected win here.

