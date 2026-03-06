'Price Is Right' player stunned after listening to her loved ones' advice that won her a Croatia trip

The contestant was dealt a rather easy hand, and she took full advantage of it.

While it is always great to see a thrilling game on “The Price Is Right,” contestants sometimes just want the experience of winning big without the nerves. That is what one contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show and erupted with joy after winning a trip to Croatia. She seemed excited just to be on the stage with Drew Carey, and perhaps did not expect to win as easily as she did.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Mishawn, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Double Prices.’ There is only one rule to this game. A contestant would be shown two prices, each of the prizes, and they’d have to guess which one was the correct one. If they’re right, they’ll win the trip. For MiShawn, the options were $14,995 and $11,718.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She turned to the crowd for help and decided to go with what her loved ones were suggesting. “Ok. I’m going with my crew. They say $14,995,” she said. That was the correct answer, and the contestant instantly won a trip to Croatia. Her excitement knew no bounds as she jumped around the stage and almost launched herself into Devin Goda. Fans of the show loved the quick win and made their feelings known on YouTube.

Screenshot showing the contestant asking the crowd for help. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

“Congratulations, Mishawn, you won a trip to Croatia!” one fan commented. “Mishawn is going to Croatia!” quipped a second. “Excellent, she won,” a third fan wrote. Not everyone has the same luck as Mishawn, as contestants can face heartbreaking losses on the show as well.

Screenshot showing the contestant Mishawn. (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

That is what happened to a woman named Emily in an earlier episode of the show. She was playing a game called ‘Three Strikes,’ the rules of which are simple. A contestant will have to guess the price of the car, and they will have to use baseballs to do so. Five baseballs will be put inside a bag, each with a digit from the car’s price on it. The bag will also have three red balls. Emily had to draw the balls at random and avoid getting the three red balls before revealing the price of the car. Unfortunately, Emily had a poor start as she picked a red ball right at the beginning. She was quite disappointed.

Screenshot showing the contestant Emily with Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Things went a little better as the contestant was able to get two numbered balls, but placed them incorrectly in the car’s price. Emily then drew another red ball. She was then able to get two digits correctly in the price of the car before picking the third red ball and ending the game.

Watch the video of Mishawn's victory here.

