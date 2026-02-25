ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes

Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right.' (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on 'The Price Is Right.' (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

It's an incredible feeling when players get to win a car on 'The Price Is Right," but most don't get to experience it. We have even seen some come real close before missing out on the grand prize at the last second, which is honestly heartbreaking. That is exactly what one contestant experienced in a recent episode of the show, as she overcame a rocky start but missed out on the grand prize at the very end.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Emily, who had made her way to the stage from the Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Three Strikes,’ the rules of which are simple. A contestant will have to guess the price of the car, and they will have to use baseballs to do so. There will be five baseballs, each with a digit in the price of the car, and three red baseballs, which signify strikes.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Host Drew Carey explained that the goal was to get the five numbered balls before the three red ones. The contestant also has to guess the exact price of the car by arranging the digits properly. If they are wrong, that ball goes back into a baseball-shaped bag, from which they are drawn. Unfortunately, Emily had a poor start as she picked a red ball right at the beginning, and the disappointment on her face was quite evident.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

She then picked a 2 and said that it was the second digit in the price of the car, which was incorrect. Fortunately, she drew the same ball again and guessed that it was the third digit, but this, too, was incorrect. Her next pick was the second red ball, which meant that she had conceded two strikes. The chances of her winning the car now seemed increasingly low, but the host remained optimistic. 

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Emily's next pick was a 4, which she said was the first digit in the car’s price. That was the correct answer. Next, she drew a 9 and said that it was the second digit, which was correct again. However, her third draw was the number 2 ball, and she guessed the position incorrectly. Thankfully, she drew the same ball again and finally got her answer right. It was the fourth digit in the car’s price.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Emily now had three balls in the bag and two spots to fill. It seemed like she had some hope, but her next pick was the third red ball, meaning that it was the third strike. Naturally, she was extremely disappointed by the loss but managed to smile through it all. Drew Carey then revealed that the car was worth $49,825, but reminded Emily that she had already won a trip earlier in the show.

You can watch Emily's heartbreaking loss here.

More on Market Realist

'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment

'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000

'Price is Right' contestant ignores her friends' advice and ends up losing $15,000

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
ECONOMY & WORK
Turns out, an AI-generated fake news has the power to trigger a stock market crash
A post on X could move trillions of dollars due to the power that retail investors hold
4 hours ago
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price is Right’ contestant’s $49,000 car dream ends in heartbreak after three strikes
Despite a poor start, the contestant came close to winning the big prize.
6 hours ago
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
COSTCO
Costco tightens rules on popular membership benefit after shoppers started misusing it
The retailer had to face big losses as customers abused the no questions asked return policy.
7 hours ago
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes tariffs paid by foreign countries will replace income tax very soon
The President is reportedly looking to pass tax breaks using reconciliation.
7 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal Reserve Governor opens up about AI boom — and it's not good news for US job market
"Monetary policymakers would face tradeoffs between unemployment and inflation," Fed governor said.
7 hours ago
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular pet food sold in 5 US states recalled over Salmonella fears — return ASAP for refund
Florida Hardware purchased these treats and distributed them to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
7 hours ago
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Virginia governor asks if Trump has made life more affordable for Americans: 'Is he working for you?'
The Democrats will make affordability a huge campaign issue ahead of the November elections.
9 hours ago
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO warns banks doing 'dumb things' could trigger a financial crisis like 2008
He believes that the situation is similar to what the country witnessed before the 2008 crash.
11 hours ago
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley hails the AI revolution in the US — but there is one major problem
A new report suggests the investment led growth had made the rich richer and put pressure on workers
1 day ago
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
ECONOMY & WORK
As Trump toots his own horn about US economy — the ground reality tells a different story
The low-middle class of the country is feeling the crippling pressure of the affordability crisis
1 day ago
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular retail chain recalls meatballs over presence of metal — return ASAP for refund
Thankfully, no illness or injury has been reported yet because of the foreign objects.
1 day ago
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman calls Elon Musk's plan to run AI from space 'ridiculous' — says 'we are not there yet'
The OpenAI boss believes that it is impossible to scale such a model at this moment.
1 day ago
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP lawmaker has an update on $2,000 stimulus checks — and it's not good news for Americans
He asked Americans to forget about the stimulus checks until the tariffs issue is dealt with.
1 day ago
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert predicts a major crisis in 2028 — including the 'Ghost GDP' situation
The technology will see millions out of jobs, cutting their spending power by a huge margin.
1 day ago
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel prize-winning economist reveals why he thinks 'US democracy may not survive'
He spoke about the 5% wealth tax proposed in California as a starting point.
2 days ago
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 3 million pounds of a popular food item recalled nationwide — key details revealed
The recall is over the possibility of glass in the product.
2 days ago
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
ECONOMY & WORK
American parents could be playing a very important role in mid-term polls
Child care costs are a major concern in Pennsylvania’s 7th District.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary calls Zohran Mamdani's plan 'beyond insane' — can't believe it was considered
The Shark Tank investor believes that the new Mayor would tax people into oblivion.
2 days ago
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Illinois governor JB Pritzker just sent an 'invoice' to Trump for $8.68 billion
The President's tariffs were recently adjudged illegal by the US Supreme Court.
2 days ago
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
ECONOMY & WORK
Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat
“If Wendy’s wants to stay competitive, it needs mouthwatering vegan options—not another animal on the menu,” PETA president Tracy Reiman stated.
2 days ago