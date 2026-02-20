'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice

The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.

Winning big on "The Price Is Right" when your family is in the studio audience is always a great feeling. However, families don't always have the right answers all the time. One contestant learnt this lesson the hard way in a recent episode of the show. She could have won four prizes had she correctly guessed one of its prices, but she relied on her family’s advice a tad too much and ended up picking the incorrect option. The loss did not dampen her spirit, though.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Sinaiah, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Danger Price,’ the rules of which are simple. The danger price for this round was $3,515. All the contestants had to do was pick the three items that were not worth that price. If she got it right, she’d win all four items.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The four items shown to Siniah were an arcade machine, Coach shoes and accessories, a treadmill, and a washer and dryer. The first one she picked was the washer and dryer, which was worth $2,713. The second item she picked was the arcade game, which was worth $1,948. On both these occasions, the contestant had listened to her family's suggestions. But completely relying on them for the third time proved to be an expensive mistake for the contestant, one that cost her the entire game.

Screenshot showing the contestant's family. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Her family told Siniah to go with the Coach shoes and accessories bag, and that is exactly what she did. Unfortunately, this one was priced at $3,515. The treadmill, priced at $4,199, was the correct answer. The contestant seemed surprised that it was worth that much money. “It’s got a TV screen on it and everything. That’s why,” host Drew Carey explained. She wasn’t too disappointed with the loss, though, even though the items she lost were collectively worth more than $12,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Loved ones in the studio audience are not always the most reliable when it comes to answers. This happened a few episodes back as well, when one contestant lost out on $12,000 after listening to his friend in the audience. The contestant was a man named Jason, who was playing ‘To The Penny.’ Five items were shown to the contestant, and they had to guess the prices of all of them. The more one gets right, the more money they win. However, with each right answer, the number of options one has to choose from for the next item increases.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Jason was handed five pennies. One penny will get rid of one of the wrong answers. Two pennies will bring a contestant back into the game if they’ve answered incorrectly. His friend, Todd, was in the crowd and advised him with two answers. Both of them turned out to be incorrect, costing the contestant four out of his five pennies. He spent his final penny removing one of the wrong answers for the $6,000 question. He got that one right, but had Todd guided him right, he could have saved his pennies, and Jason could have won $12,000.

Watch Sinaiah's heartbreaking loss in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise

'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment

'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car