ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice

The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Winning big on "The Price Is Right" when your family is in the studio audience is always a great feeling. However, families don't always have the right answers all the time. One contestant learnt this lesson the hard way in a recent episode of the show. She could have won four prizes had she correctly guessed one of its prices, but she relied on her family’s advice a tad too much and ended up picking the incorrect option. The loss did not dampen her spirit, though.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The contestant was a woman named Sinaiah, who had made her way to the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was playing a game called ‘Danger Price,’ the rules of which are simple. The danger price for this round was $3,515. All the contestants had to do was pick the three items that were not worth that price. If she got it right, she’d win all four items.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

The four items shown to Siniah were an arcade machine, Coach shoes and accessories, a treadmill, and a washer and dryer. The first one she picked was the washer and dryer, which was worth $2,713. The second item she picked was the arcade game, which was worth $1,948. On both these occasions, the contestant had listened to her family's suggestions. But completely relying on them for the third time proved to be an expensive mistake for the contestant, one that cost her the entire game.

Screenshot showing the contestant's family. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant's family. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Her family told Siniah to go with the Coach shoes and accessories bag, and that is exactly what she did. Unfortunately, this one was priced at $3,515. The treadmill, priced at $4,199, was the correct answer. The contestant seemed surprised that it was worth that much money. “It’s got a TV screen on it and everything. That’s why,” host Drew Carey explained. She wasn’t too disappointed with the loss, though, even though the items she lost were collectively worth more than $12,000.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Loved ones in the studio audience are not always the most reliable when it comes to answers. This happened a few episodes back as well, when one contestant lost out on $12,000 after listening to his friend in the audience. The contestant was a man named Jason, who was playing ‘To The Penny.’ Five items were shown to the contestant, and they had to guess the prices of all of them. The more one gets right, the more money they win. However, with each right answer, the number of options one has to choose from for the next item increases.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

Jason was handed five pennies. One penny will get rid of one of the wrong answers. Two pennies will bring a contestant back into the game if they’ve answered incorrectly. His friend, Todd, was in the crowd and advised him with two answers. Both of them turned out to be incorrect, costing the contestant four out of his five pennies. He spent his final penny removing one of the wrong answers for the $6,000 question. He got that one right, but had Todd guided him right, he could have saved his pennies, and Jason could have won $12,000.

Watch Sinaiah's heartbreaking loss in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise

'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment

'Price is Right' contestant reveals 4 unexpected words before she won a brand new car

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
ECONOMY & WORK
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
Reports estimate workers will soon push back against losing their jobs to AI.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.
10 hours ago
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
COSTCO
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
The retailer has often brought back items after a long gap, and the strategy usually always works.
10 hours ago
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
WALMART
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
From a sales perspective, Walmart has been on top for several years thanks to high revenue.
13 hours ago
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
He believes that only the global elite will benefit from AI's growth on almost every single front.
14 hours ago
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
He claimed that traditional ingredients had been replaced with cheap substitutes.
14 hours ago
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
"So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame," they said.
16 hours ago
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
"All it took was a president willing to impose tariffs, willing to present manufacturers with the appropriate economic incentives," they said.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
1 day ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
1 day ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
1 day ago
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
Healthcare providers cited rising costs and denied reimbursements as the reason for the shortfalls.
1 day ago
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
1 day ago
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
The customer had to fight for the product that she was willing to purchase.
1 day ago
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
“It’s, I think, the worst paper I’ve ever seen in the history of the Federal Reserve system," Hassett stated.
1 day ago
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
1 day ago
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.
2 days ago
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
2 days ago
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
While Warsh compared the current situation with the internet boom, economists differ on the opinion.
2 days ago
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
ECONOMY & WORK
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.
2 days ago