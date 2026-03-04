'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize

Karla Lance, a school teacher, took home a huge haul from the 'Price is Right' because her husband is a wise man.

If you're a fan of the show 'The Price is Right,' then you might have watched enough episodes to know that taking advice from friends or family who've come out to support your game can be a hit or a miss. Some people have listened to their family or friends in the audience and lost big, while others have gained. In the most recent episode of the show, Karla Lance, a school teacher, had her shot at gaining a couple of quick bucks. She was tasked with playing the game 'Any Number.'

Drew Carey explains the rules of the game| Image Credit: Youtube

The rules of the game are fairly straightforward, as the contestant gets to see three prizes on the board. In this case, the prizes were a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE, Marc Jacob Sunglasses, and a piggy bank amount, for which she would have to guess their prices digit by digit. The first complete price she makes out would be the prize she would get to take home. Though it sounds simple, with a car on the board, the stakes for Karla Lance were high. One advantage that Karla had was that the first digit of the price of the car was already revealed to be a '2' by host Drew Carey.

The prizes Karla could win from the round| Image credit: Youtube

The contestant first chose '3', which was revealed to be the second digit of the sunglasses. For her next guess, she looked to her husband, Randy, in the audience, who was holding up a '4'. Randy's guess gave away the second digit of the car's price. She looked to Randy again, and this time he was holding up a '7'. Unfortunately for Karla, that would become the first digit of the sunglasses' price. She was left with 3 digits remaining for the car, 1 for the sunglasses, while the piggy bank remained untouched with no digits on the board yet.

Randy Lance holding up a '6' to his wife| Image Credit: Youtube

Randy's hands were up again, showing Karla a 6 for her next guess. This time, the 6 appeared in the fourth place of the car's price on the board. Now, she had 2 more digits left for a car, and 6 numbers to guess from 0, 1, 2, 5, 8, or 9. For the next number, she went with her instinct and said, '5.' Luckily, it landed on the board as the last digit of the piggy bank. Karla once again turned to Randy. This time, he was holding up an '8.' She went with it as her choice, and sure enough, it landed as the last digit of the car. With just one number standing in her way of owning a brand new car, Karla looked to Randy again.

The board shows one digit left on the car and sunglasses, respectively| Credit: Youtube

The choices left were between the numbers 0, 1, 2, or 9. The pressure on Randy was high, with his wife possibly winning a car on the line. He hesitantly picked 2, which Karla optimistically declared as her guess. Randy couldn't have been more right in his life, and Karla knew to put her trust in her partner, who turned out to be the wiser in a heartwarming moment that only reality TV can offer. The live audience was up from their seats, celebrating Karla's win, while she threw her arms around Drew Carey.

Karla tries out her new car after the incredible win| Image credit: Youtube

The car wasn't the only thing on the cards for Karla in this episode. The next game she went on to play was the Showcase, in which she guessed the cumulative total cost of an iPhone, an Apple Watch, a pair of motor scooters, and a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT to be $36,000. It was closest to the actual value of $37,643, whereas her opponent had a bid that was off by $10,000. In the end, Karla's total haul on "The Price is Right" came out to be approximately $64,000, and a valuable lesson on why listening to Randy is important.

Watch Karla Lance's game here.

