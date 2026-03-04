ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize

Karla Lance, a school teacher, took home a huge haul from the 'Price is Right' because her husband is a wise man.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Karla Lance wins a car on this episode of The Price is Right| Image Credit: Youtube
Karla Lance wins a car on this episode of The Price is Right| Image Credit: Youtube

If you're a fan of the show 'The Price is Right,' then you might have watched enough episodes to know that taking advice from friends or family who've come out to support your game can be a hit or a miss. Some people have listened to their family or friends in the audience and lost big, while others have gained. In the most recent episode of the show, Karla Lance, a school teacher, had her shot at gaining a couple of quick bucks. She was tasked with playing the game 'Any Number.'

Drew Carey explains the rules of the game| Image Credit: Youtube
Drew Carey explains the rules of the game| Image Credit: Youtube

The rules of the game are fairly straightforward, as the contestant gets to see three prizes on the board. In this case, the prizes were a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE, Marc Jacob Sunglasses, and a piggy bank amount, for which she would have to guess their prices digit by digit. The first complete price she makes out would be the prize she would get to take home. Though it sounds simple, with a car on the board, the stakes for Karla Lance were high. One advantage that Karla had was that the first digit of the price of the car was already revealed to be a '2' by host Drew Carey.

The prizes Karla could win from the round| Image credit: Youtube
The prizes Karla could win from the round| Image credit: Youtube

The contestant first chose '3', which was revealed to be the second digit of the sunglasses. For her next guess, she looked to her husband, Randy, in the audience, who was holding up a '4'. Randy's guess gave away the second digit of the car's price. She looked to Randy again, and this time he was holding up a '7'. Unfortunately for Karla, that would become the first digit of the sunglasses' price. She was left with 3 digits remaining for the car, 1 for the sunglasses, while the piggy bank remained untouched with no digits on the board yet.

Randy Lance holding up a '6' to his wife| Image Credit: Youtube
Randy Lance holding up a '6' to his wife| Image Credit: Youtube

Randy's hands were up again, showing Karla a 6 for her next guess. This time, the 6 appeared in the fourth place of the car's price on the board. Now, she had 2 more digits left for a car, and 6 numbers to guess from 0, 1, 2, 5, 8, or 9. For the next number, she went with her instinct and said, '5.' Luckily, it landed on the board as the last digit of the piggy bank. Karla once again turned to Randy. This time, he was holding up an '8.' She went with it as her choice, and sure enough, it landed as the last digit of the car. With just one number standing in her way of owning a brand new car, Karla looked to Randy again.

The board shows one digit left on the car and sunglasses, respectively| Credit: Youtube
The board shows one digit left on the car and sunglasses, respectively| Credit: Youtube

The choices left were between the numbers 0, 1, 2, or 9. The pressure on Randy was high, with his wife possibly winning a car on the line. He hesitantly picked 2, which Karla optimistically declared as her guess. Randy couldn't have been more right in his life, and Karla knew to put her trust in her partner, who turned out to be the wiser in a heartwarming moment that only reality TV can offer. The live audience was up from their seats, celebrating Karla's win, while she threw her arms around Drew Carey.

Karla tries out her new car after the incredible win| Image credit: Youtube
Karla tries out her new car after the incredible win| Image credit: Youtube

The car wasn't the only thing on the cards for Karla in this episode. The next game she went on to play was the Showcase, in which she guessed the cumulative total cost of an iPhone, an Apple Watch, a pair of motor scooters, and a 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV LT to be $36,000. It was closest to the actual value of $37,643, whereas her opponent had a bid that was off by $10,000. In the end, Karla's total haul on "The Price is Right" came out to be approximately $64,000, and a valuable lesson on why listening to Randy is important.

Watch Karla Lance's game here.

More on Market Realist:

‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment

'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car

‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
If it's a mansion, then it should have parking, right? Steve Harvey thinks so too.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
Karla Lance, a school teacher, took home a huge haul from the 'Price is Right' because her husband is a wise man.
9 hours ago
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before.
10 hours ago
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
Economists warn that taxpayers will be burdened with $20 million per day in interest for tariff refund delays
11 hours ago
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
He called AI the new front of wonderful stuff coming, while mentioning its possible benefits.
12 hours ago
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
Private jet flights from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000, double the typical price.
12 hours ago
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
13 hours ago
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” a renowned economist stated.
14 hours ago
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
1 day ago
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
The president's pick for Fed Chair has repeatedly said AI productivity gains will allow rate cuts.
1 day ago
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
A police investigation confirmed the fraud and the accused has been sentenced to prison.
1 day ago
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
This is not the case in all states but it certainly holds true in most cases.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player’s reaction said it all after winning $10,000 in incredible TV moment
He played the game perfectly to win the big prize.
1 day ago
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
ECONOMY & WORK
The way Japan treats its senior workers is something US companies should seriously consider
Madogiwa-zoku or the Window tribe are a set of elderly employees retained in a company with a menial desk job without being rendered obsolete
1 day ago
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
ECONOMY & WORK
Most Americans are unaware their Social Security benefits could be cut by a huge margin
The Social Security fund is running low and could be insolvent in six years.
1 day ago
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Coastal state loses over 180,000 residents to domestic migration over high taxes
A new report shows 182,000 residents exited the high-tax state of Massachusetts in the past 5 years.
2 days ago
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert warns AI’s biggest issue isn’t the mass layoffs — but something way more dangerous
AI adoption is accelerating, but hidden risks could cost companies dearly.
2 days ago
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
ECONOMY & WORK
Unemployed Americans are continuing to struggle despite strong January jobs report
The job growth was mostly driven by the healthcare and social assistance sector.
2 days ago
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
4 days ago