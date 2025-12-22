ECONOMY & WORK
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children

The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Image of a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Sundry Photography)
Food products and other items that can cause health risks have been recalled across America, even during the holiday season. But when medication meant for relieving pain is pulled off shelves due to possible health hazards, the situation is even more alarming. Recently, a similar ointment was recalled as it had a risk of serious illness or even death in the most extreme cases. While no such instance was reported, retailers and federal agencies are concerned.

Representative image of a lab test being conducted. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Colbert Photography)
The product in question was the Mamisan Pain-Relieving Topical Ointment, and jars of the product were sold in Walmart and Target stores across the country, as per a report in WDBJ7. These jars were recalled as they were not child-resistant, meaning that there was a high possibility of the item being mistakenly consumed by children. The ointment contained lidocaine, which could cause severe illness through poisoning or even death if consumed by kids.

The product was sold in orange containers with a white continuous thread lid, which had the Mamisan trademark printed on the lid and on the label. Only the jars with UPC 860006498115 have been affected by the recall. Shoppers have been urged to keep the jars as far away from children as possible and contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid.

Representative image of pain ointment. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Urquijo)
Target and Walmart sold the jars for $10 each across the country from April 2024 through October 2025. That’s a long time, and it is quite fortunate that no incident of illness or otherwise has been reported just yet. A notice in the Consumer Product Safety Commission states that more than 50,000 units should be affected by the recall. The federal agency also issued clear instructions on what to do if one has purchased this product.

While this one was recalled due to packaging, there have been medical products that have been recalled due to the presence of life-threatening foreign substances. The latest in the line of such recalls has hit a product called MR.7 SUPER 7000, manufactured by StuffbyNainax LLC. The product was recalled due to the presence of sildenafil and tadalafil. These two drugs could lead to health issues among people already on some prescription drugs.

Pills | Pexels | Pixabay
What’s more, both sildenafil and tadalafil are otherwise sold as Viagra, Revatio, and Cialis. These drugs could also interact with nitrates found in medications for blood pressure and heart disease. If taken within a certain time period, such an interaction could result in a severe drop in blood pressure, which could lead to death in the most serious of cases. This is a massive concern that the health department would do well to take stock of.

