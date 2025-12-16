White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund

Possible health hazards have led to several frozen food products disappearing from shelves over the past few years. The latest to be hit by concerns over allergens is White Castle, which has recalled more than 1,000 cases of its frozen 4-count original sliders due to the presence of undeclared milk and soy. This poses a risk for those with allergies, potentially leading to serious reactions. The FDA reported that the issue came up after a customer experienced a non-life-threatening reaction after consuming one of the jalapeno cheese sliders. "Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated in an announcement.

White Castle sliders (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo illustration by Drew Angerer)

Due to potential undisclosed milk and soy ingredients, 1,021 cases of Original Sliders, which may have been sold in all 50 states between August and October, were recalled. According to the FDA's announcement on December 12, the recall mostly affects Jalapeno Españo Cheese Sliders that were packaged in the wrong containers. Four-count White Castle Original Sliders with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3 are being recalled. The affected lot's codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522, printed near the best-by date of April 18, 2026. USA Today reported that the FDA has urged consumers to return and not consume only these specific lots.

White Castle restaurant exterior, NYC (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

Customers who bought the recalled Original Sliders can return them for a full refund at the place of purchase. For inquiries, White Castle can be contacted at 1-800-843-2728, available 24/7. "Please note that only the full lot codes listed above are included in the recall. Any product that does not include all eight characters of the lot codes listed above is not included in the recall. No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date," the FDA further stated on its site. If you don't have a milk or soy allergy and you just bought the Original Sliders, you don't need to react to the recall because it was caused by improper product packaging rather than safety issues.

White Castle restaurant interior (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis)

White Castle, founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, revolutionized the fast food industry by popularizing quick, affordable hamburgers. Founders Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson created a clean, efficient dining experience, dispelling negative perceptions associated with hamburgers at the time. They designed signature square sliders, enhancing flavor with onions, and later innovated cooking methods to ensure consistent quality. Instead of franchising, White Castle maintained strict control over operations, pioneered centralized meat processing, and used effective marketing strategies to build trust and customer loyalty. By the 1930s, it earned a reputation for quality and consistency, laying the groundwork for a popular food item.

