ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund

"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Customers at White Castle restaurant (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bill Greenblatt)
Customers at White Castle restaurant (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Bill Greenblatt)

Possible health hazards have led to several frozen food products disappearing from shelves over the past few years. The latest to be hit by concerns over allergens is White Castle, which has recalled more than 1,000 cases of its frozen 4-count original sliders due to the presence of undeclared milk and soy. This poses a risk for those with allergies, potentially leading to serious reactions. The FDA reported that the issue came up after a customer experienced a non-life-threatening reaction after consuming one of the jalapeno cheese sliders. "Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated in an announcement.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo illustration by Drew Angerer)
White Castle sliders (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo illustration by Drew Angerer)

Due to potential undisclosed milk and soy ingredients, 1,021 cases of Original Sliders, which may have been sold in all 50 states between August and October, were recalled. According to the FDA's announcement on December 12, the recall mostly affects Jalapeno Españo Cheese Sliders that were packaged in the wrong containers. Four-count White Castle Original Sliders with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3 are being recalled. The affected lot's codes are 9H203521 and 9H203522, printed near the best-by date of April 18, 2026. USA Today reported that the FDA has urged consumers to return and not consume only these specific lots.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)
White Castle restaurant exterior, NYC (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

Customers who bought the recalled Original Sliders can return them for a full refund at the place of purchase. For inquiries, White Castle can be contacted at 1-800-843-2728, available 24/7. "Please note that only the full lot codes listed above are included in the recall. Any product that does not include all eight characters of the lot codes listed above is not included in the recall. No other reports of injury or illness have been received to date," the FDA further stated on its site. If you don't have a milk or soy allergy and you just bought the Original Sliders, you don't need to react to the recall because it was caused by improper product packaging rather than safety issues.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis)
White Castle restaurant interior (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Najlah Feanny/Corbis)

White Castle, founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, revolutionized the fast food industry by popularizing quick, affordable hamburgers. Founders Billy Ingram and Walter Anderson created a clean, efficient dining experience, dispelling negative perceptions associated with hamburgers at the time. They designed signature square sliders, enhancing flavor with onions, and later innovated cooking methods to ensure consistent quality. Instead of franchising, White Castle maintained strict control over operations, pioneered centralized meat processing, and used effective marketing strategies to build trust and customer loyalty. By the 1930s, it earned a reputation for quality and consistency, laying the groundwork for a popular food item.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund

Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund

Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
6 minutes ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
3 hours ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
23 hours ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
1 day ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
1 day ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who inherited special talent from his dad wins $40,000 in Bonus Round
"Congratulations Brad on winning the bonus round thanks to his father's help," a fan reacted to the father-son duo.
1 day ago
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot has been quietly struggling and it could be bad news for the US economy
The home improvement retailer cut its earnings projections for a third quarter in a row
3 days ago
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
ECONOMY & WORK
US prices are ‘coming down tremendously,’ Trump says — but the reality is far from it
The President has often made claims that are not entirely true and this seems to be one of them.
4 days ago
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
WALMART
Walmart is still refusing Apple Pay when most major retailers have adopted it — here's why
The retailer has its own payment service that customers are free to use apart from cash and card.
4 days ago
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Fed economist warns further rate cuts could hint at deeper economic trouble in US
Claudia Sahm told Fortune that the Fed was stuck in a hard place.
4 days ago
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
ECONOMY & WORK
ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim
Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP told Fortune, the granular data shows a shift in job trends.
4 days ago
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon may possibly solve the biggest problem that retailers across US are facing
Shoplifting is a big problem in the country and retailers lose several millions each year.
4 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
ECONOMY & WORK
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild prediction for Trump after he downplayed the economic realities
The two are having a very public falling out and Greene is even going to leave Congress next year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans disappointed as contestant walks away with the lowest prize
"She was the worst player/lowest scoring this evening otherwise," a fan reacted.
4 days ago
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
The unexpected place Ken Jennings stayed during his historic 74-game streak on 'Jeopardy'
Jennings went on the greatest "Jeopardy!" run of all time, winning a whopping 74 games.
4 days ago
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are now relying on GoFundMe to cover basic necessities — yes, the economy is that bad
Clearly, the economy is not in the best shape thanks to inflation and unemployment.
4 days ago
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
ECONOMY & WORK
Retirees in America are struggling now — and twist from Social Security in 2026 may make it worse
With the cost of Medicare premiums going up next year, things are not looking good for them.
4 days ago