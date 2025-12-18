ECONOMY & WORK
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund

This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
A customer browses in the fruit and vegetable section (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
A customer browses in the fruit and vegetable section (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Apart from contamination and the presence of allergens, food products have also been recalled because of plastic present in them in the recent past. Following a recall of Caesar salad products sold by Costco, Ventura Foods is recalling 3,556 cases of salad dressings due to black plastic planting material found in granulated onion ingredients. This recall, which has affected retailers like Costco and Publix, was initiated on November 6 and classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues. The affected products include a range of dressings such as Italian salad dressing and various Caesar dressings. The recall has now spread to over 27 states after the FDA announced strict regulations. 

Jill Wellington | Pexels
(Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Jill Wellington) 

Newsweek reported that specifics of the salad dressings involved in the recall include, Italian Salad Dressing, 1 gallon (SKU: 7 67367 00518 4); Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, 1 gallon (SKU: 7 34730 53243 1); Ventura Caesar Dressing, 2,000 pounds (SKU: 00 026700 17360 8); Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, 1 gallon (SKU: 0 93901 72607 0); Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, 1 gallon (SKU: 0 93901 78134 5); Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli), 23.62 pounds (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7); Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court), 32 pounds (SKU: 0 26700 19376 7); Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 gallon (SKU: 0 26700 19192 3).

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Carter)
Costco food court exterior (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Carter)

States mentioned include Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, and Oregon. At least seven stores, including Costco and Publix, received the contaminated dressings, which were delivered to food courts and service areas as well as store shelves in the designated states.

View of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | stock photo)
View of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | stock photo)

"No Hidden Valley Ranch products sold in stores to consumers are included in the voluntary recall. A professional Hidden Valley Original Buttermilk Ranch Dressing & Dip (one-gallon size), intended solely for food service and that was never distributed, was listed in a voluntary recall initiated by Ventura Foods, a third-party partner that manufactures this product." No Hidden Valley representative updated. Consumers in 27 states are requested to check for affected products using the SKU numbers and lot codes, returning any to the store for a refund.

Salad (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by andreygonchar)
Salad (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by andreygonchar)

Today reported that on Nov. 7, Costco issued a statement: “Costco and Ventura Foods are announcing the recall of select Sell By dates of Item# 19927 Caesar Salad and Item# 11444 Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad due to the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items. Affected products are labeled with Sell By Dates between 10/17/25 and 11/9/25. Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.”

