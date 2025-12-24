ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues extended warning on shrimps recalled over fears of radioactive contamination

No one would want to eat a radioactive shrimp ahead of the holiday season.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Shrimps on sale (Cover Image Source: Photo by Cristina Arias | Getty Images)
Shrimps on sale (Cover Image Source: Photo by Cristina Arias | Getty Images)

Food products have been recalled in the past over contamination by bacteria such as Salmonella, but radioactive shrimps are the last thing someone can think of. Recently, the FDA issued an expanded warning about frozen shrimp sold in several stores by retailers like Price Chopper, Albertsons, and Safeway. This has been done because of the fear that the shrimps have been contaminated with radioactive chemicals, which could cause serious harm.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Nora Carol Photography
Representative image of shrimp. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Nora Carol Photography)

The raw frozen shrimp products had been processed by the Indonesian company PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods). The first recall notice was issued on August 19 after the products had tested positive for Cesium-137, also known as Cs-137. While the recall was first issued in August, it is showing no signs of letting up. The latest notice, which came on December 19, is the 12th such notice regarding this product.

Washington-based company Direct Source said it’s recalling approximately 83,800 bags of the product, which had been imported from Indonesia and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands, as per a report in USA Today. The recall affects a couple of products, which are the 1-lb bag Market 32 frozen raw shrimp (UPC 041735013583; Best-by dates 04/22-2027 through 4/27/2027. Sold at Price Chopper stores after July 11, 2025) and the 2-lb bags of Waterfront Bistro frozen raw shrimp (UPC 02113013224-9; Best-by dates 04/25/2027 and 04/26/2027. Sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky and Supermarket stores on or after June 30, 2025).

Image Source: Photo by Elisa Giaccaglia | Pexels
Representative image of shrimp. (Image Source: Photo by Elisa Giaccaglia | Pexels)

Thankfully, no illness has yet been reported from the consumption of the shrimp, but the government knows that it is better to be safe than sorry, especially ahead of the holiday season. These shrimp products were reportedly sold in 17 states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

“Direct Source Seafood LLC, Bellevue, WA, is recalling approximately 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp, imported from Indonesia, sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137,” an excerpt from the latest FDA recall notice reads.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Barwick)
Representative image of a lab test. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Thomas Barwick)

“Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination,” it added. The agency also stated that the biggest health risk that could arise from the consumption of the element was an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

