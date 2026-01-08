FDA issues highest risk warning for a popular cookie product — return ASAP for full refund

The cookies were sold during December of last year and could lead to fatal instances.

Recalls of food products over health concerns are becoming increasingly common in America, and reasons range from contamination to allergies. Recently, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) slapped its highest possible warning label on a batch of recalled cookies. A Class I risk warning has been issued, which means that if the product is consumed, it could even lead to fatalities.

Representative image of an FDA building. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by hapabapa)

The reason for the recall was a labeling mishap. The affected cookies, which number in the hundreds as per a report in Newsweek, were sold with the wrong label, which omitted the presence of peanuts, egg, and soy allergens from the product's ingredient list. These ingredients pose a serious health risk to people who are allergic to them, hence the need for the FDA to ramp up its warning level.

The product was made by Lunds & Byerlys, and it was called L&B Monster Cookies. These cookies were sold between November 15 and December 9, 2025, at all of its stores throughout the Twin Cities and St. Cloud, Minnesota. The FDA ramped up its warning level on January 5. The report also states that the recall affects 108 cases (12 units per case) of the popular product. Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported illnesses directly due to the cookies yet.

Representative image of cookies. (Image Source: Photo by Marta Dzedyshko | Pexels)

The company said that the labelling error was first discovered by a store employee, who did not take long to escalate the matter to their higher-ups. The ingredient label, including the UPC (18169-66862), was meant for the company’s Tex-Mex Turkey Wrap. That product doesn’t contain any of the aforementioned allergens. People do not always read the ingredients before purchasing a product, but for those who do, this might be a serious cause for concern.

The company has urged customers with soy, egg, or peanut allergies, who might have purchased the product, to avoid consuming it. “Lunds & Byerlys is voluntarily recalling its L&B Monster Cookies as the wrong ingredient label was applied to the packaging. Packages may contain undeclared peanuts, egg, and soy. People who have allergies to peanuts, egg, and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” a company statement read.

Representative image of peanut products. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Helen Camacaro)

“If a customer purchased the impacted product, they are encouraged to return it to any Lunds & Byerlys for a full refund (no receipt required). For additional questions, customers can call Lunds & Byerlys Customer Service at 952-548-1400 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m,” the statement added. Among the aforementioned allergens, peanuts are perhaps the most dangerous as they are a leading cause of fatal food-related allergic reactions in the country. Even trace amounts can give rise to a devastating situation.

More on Market Realist:

Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise

7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too

Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears