ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise

Other users were also invested in the way the product turned out days later.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a woman on a couch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Danielle Villasana)
Representational image of a woman on a couch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Danielle Villasana)

Over the years, social media has become an effective way for customers to call out retail chains and major brands over the quality of products and false advertising. But sometimes the shoppers might jump the gun. One such consumer was Threads user @ninjamama617 bought Wayfair's corduroy bean bag chairs online, promised as no-installation, out-of-the-box functional floor couches and priced at $223.99. However, when NinjaMama tore in, she was shocked by the sight of a compressed white brick.

Sharing images of the product and what she had expected, the customer wrote, "Apparently, in 72 hours, this is going to become this. I’m skeptical but will keep you all updated. 😂"

Credit: Threads, @ninjamama617
Credit: Threads, @ninjamama617

According to the Wayfair Catalogue description of the product, the memory foam should be allowed up to 72 hours to expand to its optimal state after resting. The tip to accelerate the process was, "If you want to speed up the rebound and restore the shape of the sofa, please accelerate the process by giving it frequent and strong taps after unpacking."

The post caught traction with several Threads users eager to see the progress of the couch. Soon enough, her comments section lit up, which called for an update from her side.

Image credit: posted on Threads/@ninjamama617
Image credit: posted on Threads/@ninjamama617

She wrote, "OMG, Thriends, you're all so hilarious. I didn't even mean to post this to Threads! It was just supposed to go to Facebook, and now here I am 8 hours later, after being out running errands all day with thousands of people heavily invested in the status of my teeny-tiny chair! Well, here's your update.... I am, in fact, tapping vigorously, but I don't think it's making much difference yet, but it expanded a lot on its own. We'll see what tomorrow brings. Stay tuned for further updates, I guess? 😂🤣"

After 22 hours, she admitted that Wayfair makes good puffy chairs, and her money did not go in vain. The comments section of the thread did not relent as people kept observing the growth of the chair. The last update came from the user after "48ish" hours, where the chair looked nice and snugly in place, and she now had no qualms regarding the product.

Credit: Threads/ @ninjamama617
Credit: Threads/ @ninjamama617

Some users came back to the thread for continuity or closure, while others chose to draw parallels with rapid life growth. “Hour 72: the chair has taken over the home. We have had to evacuate,” read one comment.

Finally, NinjaMama gave the saga its much-needed ending, and wrote, "I am an extremely boring person so it’s especially funny to have something so completely random and boring tickle so many people. I think it’s a sign of the times. People are looking for anything that’s just low-stakes, silly, normal everyday things to pay attention to. We all need a break from what seems like an endless stream of conflict and bad news."

Ninjamama617 also posted Wayfair's link on her post while leaving a disclaimer that this wasn't a paid promotion and that it purely just happened to be circumstantial.

More on Market Realist:

Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170

How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius

Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant humorously plans a Boba tea party after losing $50,000
"I'm not going to lie, that was a tough puzzle. Deceptively tough. Sorry about the loss! No shade to you for that one," a fan reacted.
1 hour ago
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise
Other users were also invested in the way the product turned out days later.
11 hours ago
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
GOP pollster shares chart showing the woeful state of American jobs under Trump
The President has a lot of work to do ahead of the Midterms for his party to do well.
13 hours ago
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
ECONOMY & WORK
4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack
President Trump recently captured Nicolas Maduro, sending markets into a frenzy.
14 hours ago
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
WALMART
Walmart is quietly looking to cash in on AI with its latest move involving Sparky
When users ask for product recommendations, advertisements will show up as sponsored prompts.
17 hours ago
Residents of 26 US states may qualify for a payment if they bought this popular food item
ECONOMY & WORK
Residents of 26 US states may qualify for a payment if they bought this popular food item
Tyson Foods and Cargill donated $55 million and $32.5 million, respectively, to a settlement fund.
17 hours ago
One US state Is quietly attracting millions of Americans with jobs and cheaper living
ECONOMY & WORK
One US state Is quietly attracting millions of Americans with jobs and cheaper living
The affordability crisis is forcing millions of citizens to migrate away from the "big cities."
17 hours ago
Should the US government intervene with the private sector? Most Americans think not.
ECONOMY & WORK
Should the US government intervene with the private sector? Most Americans think not.
The U.S. government is intervening in private companies. Is this move thought out or beneficial?
17 hours ago
American taxpayers could reimburse oil firms for the money spent in Venezuela, claims Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers could reimburse oil firms for the money spent in Venezuela, claims Trump
“A tremendous amount of money will be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and they’ll get reimbursed by us,” he hinted.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 prize money after failing to solve easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 prize money after failing to solve easy puzzle
"Boo, Boo!...BOOTS I was cursed by B and F again today," a fan criticized.
1 day ago
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
ECONOMY & WORK
Concering new study reveals New York has the lowest homeownership rate in the US
A recently released study showed the figures that were tracked throughout 2024.
1 day ago
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news
“We have a fiscal problem,” Romer said. “If we don’t solve it, that will create problems for everybody, including the Fed.”
1 day ago
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin names 7 more countries whose citizens must pay upto $15,000 bonds for US visa
The move comes as part of Trump's tactics to make immigration into America more costly and difficult.
1 day ago
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin cuts down the number of vaccines recommended for kids — should parents be worried?
Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration has significantly slashed vaccinations against diseases.
1 day ago
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
This airline passenger thought a $85 seat upgrade was worth it — then things went wrong
The image showcased an upgraded airline seat with plenty of legroom, but no in-flight entertainment screen and a reverse orientation.
1 day ago
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Here are 5 overlooked yet high-demand jobs that pay over $120,000 in 2026
Despite the understated nature of some jobs across various industries, they are always in high demand.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant playing to fund her dream honeymoon wins $45,000 and a luxury cruise
"Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise!" a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem
Things turned out for the better for the shopper in the end, but the miscommunication was incredible.
2 days ago
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
ECONOMY & WORK
Joe Biden’s whopping pension amount revealed — the most any US president has ever received
The Democrat has worked as a Senator, Vice President, and President, allowing him to earn big.
2 days ago
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers aren’t too pleased after hearing about latest subway fare hike: 'I still see rats'
The subway system is used by thousands but it is not in the best shape to be that expensive.
2 days ago