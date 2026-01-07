Woman was disappointed by the size of couch she ordered — then came an unexpected surprise

Other users were also invested in the way the product turned out days later.

Over the years, social media has become an effective way for customers to call out retail chains and major brands over the quality of products and false advertising. But sometimes the shoppers might jump the gun. One such consumer was Threads user @ninjamama617 bought Wayfair's corduroy bean bag chairs online, promised as no-installation, out-of-the-box functional floor couches and priced at $223.99. However, when NinjaMama tore in, she was shocked by the sight of a compressed white brick.

Sharing images of the product and what she had expected, the customer wrote, "Apparently, in 72 hours, this is going to become this. I’m skeptical but will keep you all updated. 😂"

According to the Wayfair Catalogue description of the product, the memory foam should be allowed up to 72 hours to expand to its optimal state after resting. The tip to accelerate the process was, "If you want to speed up the rebound and restore the shape of the sofa, please accelerate the process by giving it frequent and strong taps after unpacking."

The post caught traction with several Threads users eager to see the progress of the couch. Soon enough, her comments section lit up, which called for an update from her side.

Image credit: posted on Threads/@ninjamama617

She wrote, "OMG, Thriends, you're all so hilarious. I didn't even mean to post this to Threads! It was just supposed to go to Facebook, and now here I am 8 hours later, after being out running errands all day with thousands of people heavily invested in the status of my teeny-tiny chair! Well, here's your update.... I am, in fact, tapping vigorously, but I don't think it's making much difference yet, but it expanded a lot on its own. We'll see what tomorrow brings. Stay tuned for further updates, I guess? 😂🤣"

After 22 hours, she admitted that Wayfair makes good puffy chairs, and her money did not go in vain. The comments section of the thread did not relent as people kept observing the growth of the chair. The last update came from the user after "48ish" hours, where the chair looked nice and snugly in place, and she now had no qualms regarding the product.

Some users came back to the thread for continuity or closure, while others chose to draw parallels with rapid life growth. “Hour 72: the chair has taken over the home. We have had to evacuate,” read one comment.

Finally, NinjaMama gave the saga its much-needed ending, and wrote, "I am an extremely boring person so it’s especially funny to have something so completely random and boring tickle so many people. I think it’s a sign of the times. People are looking for anything that’s just low-stakes, silly, normal everyday things to pay attention to. We all need a break from what seems like an endless stream of conflict and bad news."

Ninjamama617 also posted Wayfair's link on her post while leaving a disclaimer that this wasn't a paid promotion and that it purely just happened to be circumstantial.

