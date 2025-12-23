How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius

Walmart aims to reduce out-of-stock situations through AI-driven inventory management, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and minimizing missed sales opportunities. Especially during the holiday season, when it becomes challenging to maintain a large inventory of items that are in demand. “Our AI-powered inventory management system is essential for supplying customers with what they need, when they need it, and at the low costs they expect from Walmart. By leveraging historical data and pairing it with predictive analytics, we’re able to strategically place holiday items across distribution and fulfillment centers, and stores, optimizing the entire shopping experience,” the company stated in a press release.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jessica McGowan)

According to S&P Global, 46% of retailers intend to stick with their promotional strategy, while 31% are unsure, suggesting a cautious attitude to pricing in advance of the Christmas season, as reported by The Street. However, Walmart is ahead of the race by investing in automated facilities, cutting-edge fulfillment centers, in-store technology, and a strong last-mile delivery network. In order to enable a smooth consumer buying experience, the retail giant has incorporated knowledge from both physical and digital purchases. In order to predict demand and handle any disturbances, Walmart's AI-enabled system also takes into account future data, including macroeconomic trends, macroweather patterns, and local demography.

A worker stocks the shelves at a Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Joe Raedle)

“Walmart’s sheer scale sets it apart from every other retailer in ways that create insurmountable competitive advantages. With annual revenues exceeding $693 billion and a market capitalization of over $810 billion, the company operates at a level that dwarfs most competitors — Target, by comparison, has a market cap of just $40 billion,” Investing.com’s Shane Nagle stated. John Furner, the next CEO of Walmart, emphasized remarks made by departing CEO Doug McMillon regarding the company's inventory performance, pointing out a 3% growth and better sell-through rates that had a beneficial effect on gross margins. AInvest commends Walmart for its efficient pricing and supply chain management, which enables it to withstand cost pressures from tariffs, particularly those imposed by China.

Customers at Walmart ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

“I don’t believe there is a university in the world that doesn’t talk about Walmart and the supply chain, for the mere fact that it garners such respect for what it’s accomplishing,” James Crowell, director of the Supply Chain Management Research Center at the Walton College of Business, stated. Walmart's cutting edge inventory planning relies on AI-driven demand forecasting with sophisticated models like neural networks. A unified picture of inventory is made possible by real-time inventory oversight using agentic AI tools, which enables the automatic detection and resolution of problems like unforeseen demand spikes.

People at Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Al Bello )

Millions of ambient IoT sensors are integrated to improve condition monitoring, supply chain visibility, and data accuracy. Greg Cathey, SVP of Transformation & Innovation at Walmart, highlighted how IoT and AI improve supply chain choices by precisely monitoring inventory. Additionally, automated notifications from sensor data notify associates of inventory issues and minimize human tasks. Walmart uses "self-healing inventory" in its worldwide supply chain to anticipate and prevent shortages, thus rendering a smooth operational and shopping experience even during the holiday season.

