ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too

Becoming a Costco member comes with a lot of perks like great offers on premium products.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a Costco store. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Joe Raedle)

Costco makes a big part of its revenue from memberships. To that end, the retailer does whatever is possible to enroll new members into either the Gold Star or the Executive plans. For those who become members for the first time, knowing what to buy might be confusing. But if one wanted to use some premium quality ingredients in their cooking, the dietitians at Eating Well have compiled a list of seven items to buy for first-time members.

Chia Seeds

It costs $14.99 per 3-pound bag. The ingredient is gut and heart-friendly, and can even be used to whip up some delicious desserts. For those looking to shift to a healthier diet, this might be the perfect thing to stock up on.

Representative image of chia seeds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veena Nair)
Representative image of chia seeds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veena Nair)

Hemp Hearts

This product costs $14.74 per 32-ounce bag. Another product for the health-conscious, Hemp Hearts are seeds filled with antioxidants that have a shelf life of years. This is the perfect product to purchase in bulk. It is a plant-based protein that can help with inflammation if consumed on a regular basis for a longer period of time.

Canned Tuna

This one costs $19.85 per 8-count, which contains 7-ounce cans. Canned tuna is popular, and it’s no surprise why. When made properly, it tastes delicious and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the brain and the heart. It is also a great source of protein.

Screenshot showing the tuna cans. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Representative image of canned tuna. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Olive Oil

This is an obvious choice for those on the track to a healthy lifestyle. It costs $34.04 per 2-liter bottle, which is not a bad deal. Olive oil has a long shelf life, making it a stockable product with several health benefits. If consumed regularly, it can reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, dementia, and osteoporosis, reportedly. It is also packed with healthy fats, polyphenols, and vitamins.

Oats

Once again, a popular breakfast item that’s sold across the country. Even those who are not Costco members consume them regularly. At the retailer, it costs $7.99 per 10-pound bag. The benefits of the high-fiber ingredient are plentiful and well-known. Oats are quite versatile and can be used in a number of ways as a healthier alternative.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Representative image of shoppers. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Balsamic Vinegar

This costs $16.79 per 1-liter bottle at Costco. As the name suggests, it’s a healthier alternative to regular vinegar. The report claims that it can be used to elevate the flavor of several dishes, like salad dressings, protein marinades (like in our Balsamic Pork Tenderloin or Balsamic Marinated Chicken), or roasted veggies.

Wine

Well, not every day has to be healthy. Wine at Costco is quite popular, priced at $55 for a 750ml bottle, and members can sometimes get great offers on it. EatingWell news editor, Leah Goggins, has the perfect recommendation, too. "Costco has the best price I've ever found on Veuve, and it's such an easy gift that works for most occasions," she shared. With Valentine’s Day coming up in around a month, this might be a good time to stock up on a few bottles.

More on Market Realist

Costco shopper buys an item eligible for a $40 rebate — then he faced an unexpected problem

Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside

Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too
COSTCO
7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too
Becoming a Costco member comes with a lot of perks like great offers on premium products.
2 hours ago
Trump admin to block over $10 billion in childcare and family assistance — key details revealed
NEWS
Trump admin to block over $10 billion in childcare and family assistance — key details revealed
Health and Human Services will withhold funds to five Democratic states over suspicions of fraud.
2 hours ago
Supreme court ruling on Friday could reshape the future of Trump-era tariffs
NEWS
Supreme court ruling on Friday could reshape the future of Trump-era tariffs
A potential ruling on the legality of the sweeping tariffs may have huge implications on the economy.
3 hours ago
If you don’t need a budget for these 7 things, you’re richer than most Americans
NEWS
If you don’t need a budget for these 7 things, you’re richer than most Americans
People always tie things like big houses and fancy cars to wealth, but the little things matter more
1 day ago
Amazon Prime members to get refund after major lawsuit — key details revealed
NEWS
Amazon Prime members to get refund after major lawsuit — key details revealed
The company had made use of underhanded tactics to enroll customers to its Prime program.
1 day ago
Illinois Lottery’s first $1 million ticket of 2026 was bought without visiting a store
NEWS
Illinois Lottery’s first $1 million ticket of 2026 was bought without visiting a store
A gigantic victory for the player who had reportedly purchased their ticket online.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of item she bought for $200
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of item she bought for $200
While the guest admitted she was in the antiques business, she was still astonished by the estimate.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets physical with indecisive player — pushes him for wasting time
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets physical with indecisive player — pushes him for wasting time
Harvey has earlier schooled players taking too much time as well.
1 day ago
Americans will feel the real impact of Trump's tariffs as economy looks grim in 2026
NEWS
Americans will feel the real impact of Trump's tariffs as economy looks grim in 2026
While businesses absorbed the blow last year, they may run out of reserves in 2026.
1 day ago
'The Big Short' investor who predicted 2008 crisis reveals how Venezuela raid can shape markets
NEWS
'The Big Short' investor who predicted 2008 crisis reveals how Venezuela raid can shape markets
Reacting to the muted reaction of the market, Burry says the larger impact is soon to be seen.
1 day ago
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
WALMART
Man tries to return a car battery at Walmart — then learns something that saved him $170
The shopper claimed the store's hassle free policy helped him save $170.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing an unexpected answer about cats
Harvey couldn't help but praise the contestant for his smart answer.
2 days ago
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
NEWS
Trump wants US oil giants to invest 'billions of dollars' in Venezuela — but there's a problem
The 3 major U.S. oil companies, Chevron, Exxonmobil, ConcoPhillps are still monitoring the situation.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward after hearing answers related to Dr. Seuss
Harvey admitted that he didn't have the childhood that would enlighten him with the right answers
5 days ago
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
NEWS
Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'
A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online.
5 days ago
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
NEWS
Powerball winner who hit $1.8 billion jackpot bought the ticket from an unlikely place
The Murphy USA gas station sold the ticket for the second-highest lottery prize in U.S. history
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans annoyed with an unexpected Gen-Z trend being added as a category
While some tried to figure out what it was, others were annoyed.
7 days ago
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
NEWS
Authorities issue major warning about a letter scam being sent out to dupe taxpayers
The new scam is sending out letters with bogus toll-free numbers that connect to scammers.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
Dec 30, 2025
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
Dec 30, 2025