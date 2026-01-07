7 must-buy Costco products for first-time members — and they are healthy too

Becoming a Costco member comes with a lot of perks like great offers on premium products.

Costco makes a big part of its revenue from memberships. To that end, the retailer does whatever is possible to enroll new members into either the Gold Star or the Executive plans. For those who become members for the first time, knowing what to buy might be confusing. But if one wanted to use some premium quality ingredients in their cooking, the dietitians at Eating Well have compiled a list of seven items to buy for first-time members.

Chia Seeds

It costs $14.99 per 3-pound bag. The ingredient is gut and heart-friendly, and can even be used to whip up some delicious desserts. For those looking to shift to a healthier diet, this might be the perfect thing to stock up on.

Representative image of chia seeds. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Veena Nair)

Hemp Hearts

This product costs $14.74 per 32-ounce bag. Another product for the health-conscious, Hemp Hearts are seeds filled with antioxidants that have a shelf life of years. This is the perfect product to purchase in bulk. It is a plant-based protein that can help with inflammation if consumed on a regular basis for a longer period of time.

Canned Tuna

This one costs $19.85 per 8-count, which contains 7-ounce cans. Canned tuna is popular, and it’s no surprise why. When made properly, it tastes delicious and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the brain and the heart. It is also a great source of protein.

Representative image of canned tuna. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Olive Oil

This is an obvious choice for those on the track to a healthy lifestyle. It costs $34.04 per 2-liter bottle, which is not a bad deal. Olive oil has a long shelf life, making it a stockable product with several health benefits. If consumed regularly, it can reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, cancer, dementia, and osteoporosis, reportedly. It is also packed with healthy fats, polyphenols, and vitamins.

Oats

Once again, a popular breakfast item that’s sold across the country. Even those who are not Costco members consume them regularly. At the retailer, it costs $7.99 per 10-pound bag. The benefits of the high-fiber ingredient are plentiful and well-known. Oats are quite versatile and can be used in a number of ways as a healthier alternative.

Representative image of shoppers. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Balsamic Vinegar

This costs $16.79 per 1-liter bottle at Costco. As the name suggests, it’s a healthier alternative to regular vinegar. The report claims that it can be used to elevate the flavor of several dishes, like salad dressings, protein marinades (like in our Balsamic Pork Tenderloin or Balsamic Marinated Chicken), or roasted veggies.

Wine

Well, not every day has to be healthy. Wine at Costco is quite popular, priced at $55 for a 750ml bottle, and members can sometimes get great offers on it. EatingWell news editor, Leah Goggins, has the perfect recommendation, too. "Costco has the best price I've ever found on Veuve, and it's such an easy gift that works for most occasions," she shared. With Valentine’s Day coming up in around a month, this might be a good time to stock up on a few bottles.

