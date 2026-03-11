ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left baffled as contestants come up with new words

By the end of the game, Harvey was left wondering what he had just heard.
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Contestants on "Family Feud" are forced to think quickly and creatively on their feet, but sometimes, things get a little too creative. In a recent clip, host Steve Harvey went around looking for words that rhyme with "Flute." He got to add some brand-new words to his lexicon that the players came up with. By the end, the host had lost all hope and didn't even wait for the Ibidapo family to completely strike out yet, because it was obvious their last answer wouldn't have made it to the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking at a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Ibidapo family, and the challengers, the Hughes family. He called the contestants for their first face-off round of the night, Wanda and Gina from the respective teams, to the podium and read the face-off question, "Give me a word that rhymes with flute." Gina got to the buzzer first, but she couldn't come up with an actual word as she answered with, "Poot." Harvey didn't skip a beat and accepted it. As expected, it wasn't on the board. Wanda then won the question with her answer, "Shoot/ chute," and her team chose to play the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn went to Faliah, who came up with another sensible answer, "We're gonna go with boot." However, it did not resonate with the survey respondents, and the team got their first strike right off the bat. Next up was Morenike, who took just a second before answering the question with "Fruit. With a 'r'". Harvey knew that while it was close, it wouldn't be what the audience was looking for, and he turned out to be correct as the team got their second strike in succession. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"We got two strikes now. Come on. We got to pull it together. Hughes' family can steal," Harvey cautioned before reading the question to the next player, Michael. After some contemplation, he answered with "Brute," hoping to save the round. Harvey nodded as he accepted the answer, and luckily for the team, it showed up on the board. Next in line was Michael's daughter, Kaylah, who also had to come up with a winning answer to save the game. "Two strikes, Kaylah. We got to be careful," Harvey said before she answered with "Cute," which appeared on the board to keep the round going. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then circled back to Wanda, who had to come up with one of the two remaining answers to save and win the round for her team. This time, Wanda had run out of words. She answered with "Trute". Harvey immediately knew the round was over as he sarcastically cheered for the team and walked straight to the Hughes family just as they were about to hear their third strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey waiting by the other team's podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey waiting by the other team's podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for the final time to the other team, they discussed and came up with a plausible answer. The team's leader, Nwaka, took charge and shared the response, "Mute," and luckily for them, it was on the board. Thus, they stole all the points and won the round.

Watch the contestants' reactions and Harvey's hilarious gameplay here

