‘Family Feud’ player leaves Steve Harvey stunned with her wild comeback to win $20,000

After getting three zeros on the board, Nori had the impossible task of winning with two answers

Sometimes "Family Feud" can be a tricky game to play, especially when a massive prize is on the line. This is what made a contestant named Nori nervous as she failed to get a single point on the board with her first three answers in the 'Fast Money' round. With over 60 points to get, she relied on her two remaining answers and in a comeback of a lifetime, pulled off the win with 5 extra points on the board, leaving the host, Steve Harvey, stunned.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, "The Garza family won the game and advanced to the finale, where they stood a chance to win $20,000. All they had to do was nominate two players who would answer a set of five questions and get 200 points in total to win. The points are allotted based on how popular their answers are according to the survey. The team nominated their top players, Imelda and Nori, for their second 'Fast Money' round in two days.

Imelda went first and had to answer the five questions in 20 seconds. While she answered some quickly, a couple stumped her, though in the end, she managed to get all five answers on the board. The host and the contestant then looked on to see how many points she got. For the question, "How much is the tooth fairy paying for a kid's tooth these days?" Imelda said $10, and it got her just 8 points. Her answer, "Restaurants," to the question "Tell me a place people meet the love of their life," got her even fewer, zero points.

Screenshot showing Imelda playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, her next three answers helped to get the scoreboard up, as they got her 28, 45, and 53 points, respectively. These three answers helped Imenda score 134 points, leaving Nori with the task of getting the remaining 66 points. As Harvey welcomed her to the center stage, he shared the good news with her. "I don't want you to be nervous like you were the last time. Let's take some deep breaths because I think we got a shot now," Harvey said before starting the round.

Nori now had to come up with five different answers in 25 seconds and score the 66 points needed to win. Unlike Imelda, Nori struggled to get off the mark as her answers kept getting buzzed out. While she did find some unique answers, she couldn't come up with anything for the question, "Give me the first name of any member of The Beatles." Thus, she had only four answers on the board and 66 points to get.

Screenshot showing Nori looking nervous (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When Harvey and Nori looked at the board, everyone looked nervous. Things didn't start well, as the first answer got Nori no points at all. It seemed like the team had lost the money, as the next two answers also got her zero points in succession. Thus, after three answers, Nori had no points, and the last two answers needed to be blockbusters to make up for the deficit. Luckily, her answer, "Medium" to the question "What size Speedo do most men wear?" got her 32 points, bringing the total to 166. Now, with one answer remaining, Nori needed 34 points to win.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Nori looking at the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Her last answer, "Onions" to the question "Name a food that makes your breath smell bad," didn't look like it was going to win, as Imelda's answer, "Garlic," already got 53 points and seemed to be the number one answer. However, in a great twist, Nori's answer got her 39 big points, pushing the total over 200 by five points, and with that, the Garza family won $20,000 for the second time in two nights.

You can watch the incredible win here.

