MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant brutally mocked his 'bald head'

Harvey issued a stern warning to the contestants, once the burn kicked in.
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's expression after he got roasted (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's expression after he got roasted (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans know how much 'Family Feud' likes to poke fun at its host, Steve Harvey's bald head, despite it being a touchy subject for him. Sometimes, all the producers need to do is give the contestants a push through a question and wait for it go down. When one such survey question appeared in an episode, it turned into a slow burn for the host as contestants took their sweet time to roast his baldness. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Williams and the Barber family. He called up two contestants, Amber and Caroline from the respective teams, and read the survey question, "Name something you like that's big and round." While it seemed like Harvey already had some obvious answer flash in his mind, Amber hit the buzzer first and answered with "a burger". It wasn't on the board, and Caroline picked up the pieces with her answer, "Watermelon," to win the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium with the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Erin, who, after some thinking, answered with "A basketball". While it was a good answer, it seemed Harvey wasn't getting the answer he was looking for. Next up was Kristin, who also came up with a smart answer, "A pizza," to win the host's appreciation and more points for the team. Harvey then walked over to the team's leader, Jennifer, who had something interesting in store for him. 

Screenshot showing Harvey appreciating the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey appreciating the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read her the question, she answered with, "Steve Harvey's bald head," leaving the host stunned. "Be careful. You've got to be careful, ladies," Harvey said as the slow burn kicked in. "It's up there, Steve," Julia said, touching the host's hand to console him. "All of this over here, this ain't nothing but a situation," Harvey quipped. He then hesitantly repeated the answer, "A bald head," but it wasn't on the board, and the family got their first strike. 

Screenshot showing the player trying to console the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player trying to console the host (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed to Julia, who brought it back to food items, saying "A cake", but that too wasn't up there, and the team got back-to-back strikes. Now it was up to Caroline to come up with a winning answer and save the game for the team. "All right. We got two strikes. Got to be careful. Williams family can steal," Harvey warned her, but she blanked out, saying, "An apple," and the Barber family struck out. Now, the other family could steal the points and win the round. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium of the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium of the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Jasmine, enthusiastically answered with "Boo-tay". Harvey immediately walked up to the only male member of the team, Allen, and asked, "KC, was this your answer?" The player, who was already dancing and pulling off one of Harvey's moves from "Kings of Comedy," said, "I am just throwing it out there, but I did say it."

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to KC (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to KC (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Everyone then looked to the board and saw the Barber family steal all the points to win the round.

You can watch Steve Harvey's shocked reaction to the answer here

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was left stunned by contestants' lack of sports knowledge

Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant

Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard's attention

