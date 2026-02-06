ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant

The quirky question brought out the host’s sassy side.
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey biting his lips (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey biting his lips (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While most answers on "Family Feud" make the host, Steve Harvey, laugh out loud, some affect him on a way more personal level. In a game, when Harvey was looking for things that women do to make their lips more kissable, the host had to try one of the answers and see it for himself. Thanks to that, fans of the show got to experience an extremely funny moment when the comedian bit his lip.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Peele family, and the challengers, the Harrison family. He called up the two contestants, Reid and Sham, from the respective teams for the face-off and read the survey question, "Name something a woman does to make her lips more kissable." Reid got to the buzzer first and answered with "Lipstick," and it showed up at the top spot on the board to give the team an automatic win. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The family chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to Kathleen. She answered the question with "Moisturize" and won more points for the team. Next up was Chris, who came up with "I'm gonna say lick them, Steve," to keep the ball rolling. Keeping up the momentum, the next player, Kaitlyn, answered with "They get Botox" and won more points for the team. The turn then passed on to Matt, who finally came up with something weird, "Wash them". Harvey finally got something to roast, but the player thought it was good. "You don't want to kiss dirty lips," he said.

Screenshot showing Matt answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Matt answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to enact the scene of how it would go."Hey, baby. You want to kiss? 'Yeah.' Go in there and wash your lips," the host joked to crack up the room. However, even though Harvey took a hard swipe at the answer, it showed up on the board, and the team won another load of points. The turn then circled back to Reid, who came up with yet another winning answer, "Pucker them," and the family looked set to clear the board with no strikes. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"We have no strikes! Miss Kathleen, one answer left. You can clear it," Harvey told the next player. But her answer, "Keep them dry," wasn't on the board, and the family got their very first strike. Things went downhill from there, as the next two players, Chris and Kaitlyn, got back-to-back strikes with their answers, "blow a kiss," and "Wax her mustache", and the family struck out. Harvey then went up to the Peele family, who now had the chance to steal. After the host read them the question, team leader Sham answered with "She's gonna bite them, Steve." When Harvey asked for a demonstration, she showed him what she meant. 

Screenshot showing Sham biting her lips (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Sham biting her lips (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Her demo was so good that even Harvey had to try it himself. After taking a good look, he turned to the camera, put his hand on his lips, made a sassy face, and bit his lips. While the room cracked up with laughter, the board gave the Peele family another reason to celebrate as their answer won them the round and all the points.

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answer here.

More on Market Realist:

Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard’s attention 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant
The quirky question brought out the host’s sassy side.
57 minutes ago
Trump says Federal Reserve is an 'independent body' — but there's a major catch
NEWS
Trump says Federal Reserve is an 'independent body' — but there's a major catch
President Trump also spoke about the reason why he chose Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair nominee.
20 hours ago
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
NEWS
Americans to get thousands more in tax refunds this year — residents of these states are eligible
Taxpayers in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi who paid self-employment tax can get their money back.
1 day ago
Trump's approval ratings keep dropping — and Americans say a few issues stand out
NEWS
Trump's approval ratings keep dropping — and Americans say a few issues stand out
Trump’s overall job approval slipped to 45% in January, down from 47% in December.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard’s attention
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard’s attention
While the host found the answers stupid, the survey thought otherwise.
2 days ago
TikToker says Walmart meat weighs half of what labels claim: 'They're ripping people off'
WALMART
TikToker says Walmart meat weighs half of what labels claim: 'They're ripping people off'
Shopper/TikTok creator, Jimmy Wrigg found beef and ham products to be half their labelled weight
2 days ago
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over his Grammys joke: 'I'll be sending my lawyers'
NEWS
Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over his Grammys joke: 'I'll be sending my lawyers'
Referring to his previous lawsuits, the president said he would be coming after Noah for "plenty$"
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer
Harvey found the answer so stupid that he couldn't give up his chance to roast
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in stitches after hearing an NFL legend's answer
Harvey got hyped after he found something in common with the NFL Hall of Famers.
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ player breaks down after winning $20,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player breaks down after winning $20,000 in incredible TV moment
Winning $20,000 on "Family Feud" is a big deal and emotions can run high. 
3 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing unexpected ‘drunk’ answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing unexpected ‘drunk’ answer
Harvey couldn't believe some of the answers he heard!
4 days ago
‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘The Price Is Right’ meets ‘Survivor’ in a special 50-season tribute
Jeff Probst will join Drew Carey to celebrate 50 seasons of Survivor.
6 days ago
This new social media policy for foreign travelers could cost the US millions
NEWS
This new social media policy for foreign travelers could cost the US millions
The US may lose millions in tourist spending which could in turn cost 150,000 jobs as per WTTC
6 days ago
This ‘Family Feud’ question made host Steve Harvey relate hard to annoying husband habits
FAMILY FEUD
This ‘Family Feud’ question made host Steve Harvey relate hard to annoying husband habits
It's safe to say that Harvey has been yelled at quite a few times at home.
7 days ago
Economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis says a far ‘bigger’ one could hit the US soon
NEWS
Economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis says a far ‘bigger’ one could hit the US soon
He said it will make the 2008 financial crisis look like a 'Sunday school picnic.'
7 days ago
IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues
NEWS
IRS watchdog warns American taxpayers may face 'greater challenges' amid recent issues
National Taxpayer Advocate noted the IRS is battling 27% drop in workforce and new tax law changes
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing this famous Jennifer’s name on the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing this famous Jennifer’s name on the show
Harvey almost turned into Michael Jackson after hearing the answer.
Jan 29, 2026
US Treasury department cancels contract with Booz Allen for leaking tax data of rich people
NEWS
US Treasury department cancels contract with Booz Allen for leaking tax data of rich people
This comes after a contractor exposed IRS data involving Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and others.
Jan 28, 2026
UPS set to eliminate 30,000 jobs in 2026 as the company shifts away from Amazon
NEWS
UPS set to eliminate 30,000 jobs in 2026 as the company shifts away from Amazon
As a part of a plan to increase profitability, UPS will reduce 25 million work hours.
Jan 28, 2026
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
NEWS
Report finds 1 in 4 Americans are 'functionally unemployed' — should you be worried?
Despite low unemployment, many Americans remain only loosely attached to the workforce.
Jan 28, 2026