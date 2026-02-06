Steve Harvey bites his lips after 'Family Feud' player demonstrates what her answer meant

The quirky question brought out the host’s sassy side.

While most answers on "Family Feud" make the host, Steve Harvey, laugh out loud, some affect him on a way more personal level. In a game, when Harvey was looking for things that women do to make their lips more kissable, the host had to try one of the answers and see it for himself. Thanks to that, fans of the show got to experience an extremely funny moment when the comedian bit his lip.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Peele family, and the challengers, the Harrison family. He called up the two contestants, Reid and Sham, from the respective teams for the face-off and read the survey question, "Name something a woman does to make her lips more kissable." Reid got to the buzzer first and answered with "Lipstick," and it showed up at the top spot on the board to give the team an automatic win.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The family chose to play the question, and the turn passed on to Kathleen. She answered the question with "Moisturize" and won more points for the team. Next up was Chris, who came up with "I'm gonna say lick them, Steve," to keep the ball rolling. Keeping up the momentum, the next player, Kaitlyn, answered with "They get Botox" and won more points for the team. The turn then passed on to Matt, who finally came up with something weird, "Wash them". Harvey finally got something to roast, but the player thought it was good. "You don't want to kiss dirty lips," he said.

Screenshot showing Matt answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to enact the scene of how it would go."Hey, baby. You want to kiss? 'Yeah.' Go in there and wash your lips," the host joked to crack up the room. However, even though Harvey took a hard swipe at the answer, it showed up on the board, and the team won another load of points. The turn then circled back to Reid, who came up with yet another winning answer, "Pucker them," and the family looked set to clear the board with no strikes.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"We have no strikes! Miss Kathleen, one answer left. You can clear it," Harvey told the next player. But her answer, "Keep them dry," wasn't on the board, and the family got their very first strike. Things went downhill from there, as the next two players, Chris and Kaitlyn, got back-to-back strikes with their answers, "blow a kiss," and "Wax her mustache", and the family struck out. Harvey then went up to the Peele family, who now had the chance to steal. After the host read them the question, team leader Sham answered with "She's gonna bite them, Steve." When Harvey asked for a demonstration, she showed him what she meant.

Screenshot showing Sham biting her lips (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Her demo was so good that even Harvey had to try it himself. After taking a good look, he turned to the camera, put his hand on his lips, made a sassy face, and bit his lips. While the room cracked up with laughter, the board gave the Peele family another reason to celebrate as their answer won them the round and all the points.

You can watch Harvey's reaction to the answer here.

