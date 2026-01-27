‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey calls out player for how she stood during the game show

Harvey couldn't help but teach the contestant a lesson on show etiquette.

Fans of "Family Feud" know that host Steve Harvey likes to run a tight ship on the set and run the game by the rules. Sometimes, he even calls out the attitude of contestants, especially when they are rude, as in the case of one player, Mattie. When the host went up to her, she was standing with her hands on her hips and a bit of snark in her posture; thus, Harvey wasted no time in correcting her with an earful.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Nebbelings and the Pugh family. He called up the two contestants, Trinity and Neffeteria, from the respective teams to the podium and read the survey question, "The worst time to tell your partner you don't want to be married is when?" Neffeteria hit the buzzer first and answered with "When you're angry," but it wasn't on the board. Trinity then took the top spot with "Wedding Day."

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the team chose to play the question, the turn passed to Heidi. After Harvey read her the question, she came up with "On your anniversary" and won more points for the team. Next up was Jon, who had another plausible answer to share with the host. "I'm gonna say, Valentine's Day." It ranked at the bottom of the board to win the team more points. The turn then went to Mattie, who wasn't looking too polite. When Harvey walked up to the player and read out the question, he saw something he didn't appreciate. "You gonna take your hands off your hips?" he said, looking at the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to Mattie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then went on to school her on how to look professional on a game show. "It's just not a good game show posture. You know, you want it like you're having fun," he told the player. "Put your hands on the thing and act like you're ready to play," he added before mimicking how ridiculous the posture looked on camera. "Just this all, you know. Standing there like you, my aunt," like someone chiding the other with, 'What do you want now?' that mimicked Mattie, just to drive his point across.

Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking Mattie's posture (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After she corrected her posture, Harvey finally let her speak, and she answered the question. Luckily for Mattie, her answer "during nookie" was on the board, and she earned more points, and her team seemed to be on a roll. Next up was Gabriel. After hearing the question, he answered with "When they're pregnant," and Harvey could almost feel the pain. Gabriel's answer, too, was on the board, and the team buzzed along with no strikes on the board. The turn then circled back to Trinity, and she came up with, "On your birthday", which, unfortunately, got the team their first strike. Next in line was Heidi, who got the second strike with her answer, "On Christmas". It was Jon's turn to come up with a winning answer and save the round, but his response, "On vacation," wasn't on the board, and the team struck out. Now, the Pugh family had the chance to steal all the points and take the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question for the last time, Pugh family's team leader, Neffeteria, took charge and answered with, "Wedding rehearsal." Luckily, the answer was on the board, and they swept up all the points and won the round.

