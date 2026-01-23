'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer

The young man earned Harvey's respect with his mature but creative answer.

While most answers on "Family Feud" get thoroughly roasted by Steve Harvey, some earn his respect. But a player named Elijah earned much more, as Harvey fist-bumped and applauded his creative answer. Further, when the answer didn't show up on the board, the host backed the player with another compliment, expressing his disappointment at the survey.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at Elijah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Hernandez and Lucas families. He called up Myanna and Rossilind from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and asked the survey question, "Name something people say is never around when you need one." Rossilind hit the buzzer first and answered with "Money," but it wasn't on the board. Myanna then took over and responded with "A car," and that too wasn't good enough to win the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then pointed to the next member from the Lucas family, and Rachelle answered with "A phone", which wasn't up there. The turn then bounced to Enrique Jr. from the Hernandez family, who finally came up with a winning answer: "The Police." The team chose to play the question, and the turn moved on to Elijah, who was about to become the star of the night. As Harvey went up to him and asked the question, he answered with, "Steve, I'm gonna go with a c-ndom," with a serious look on his face, to immediately make the host crack up.

Screenshot showing Harvey kicking the ground (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then kicked the ground, laughing before offering up a crisp fist bump to Elijah. "How old are you, Elijah?" Harvey asked, and the player told him he was 22. "Boy, you better be 22!" the host joked. "I can't tell you the last time that was a problem for me," Harvey went on to say, taking a jab at his age. Everyone then looked to the board, and to their surprise, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. "That was a good answer, man," Harvey said as he walked to the next player.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Elijah (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Zully, who didn't seem to be aware of how to work the mic. After Harvey read her the question, she said, "Umbrella," but the host couldn't hear it, as she totally missed the mic. "Hey, hey. Right here," Harvey exclaimed. "I don't know. I'm scared. I'm so nervous," the player pleaded. Harvey then went on to mock her by looking at a stage pillar and saying, "Who are you talking to? We got a game show. You're talking to Jesus before you give the answer?" he joked. "'Jesus, what do I say?' I'm sitting here going, 'We got a game show,'" Harvey said, putting his arms up. Zully then took it as a chance to strike the Titanic pose with the host.

Screenshot showing the contestant striking the pose (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then finally said the answer to the mic, but unfortunately, it wasn't on the board. Next up was Enrique, who had to save the round for his team. While he came up with an incredible answer, "The remote control", it wasn't good enough to be on the board, and the family struck out. Harvey then went up to the Lucas family, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win the game.

After Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Trudy, answered with "A pen". Luckily for the team, it was on the board, and they stole all the points to win the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Hammer/tool", "Salesperson", and "Doctor".

Watch the awkward moments in the video here.

