ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer

The young man earned Harvey's respect with his mature but creative answer.
PUBLISHED 14 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey fist bumping the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey fist bumping the contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While most answers on "Family Feud" get thoroughly roasted by Steve Harvey, some earn his respect. But a player named Elijah earned much more, as Harvey fist-bumped and applauded his creative answer. Further, when the answer didn't show up on the board, the host backed the player with another compliment, expressing his disappointment at the survey. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at Elijah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at Elijah's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Hernandez and Lucas families. He called up Myanna and Rossilind from the respective teams to the podium for the face-off and asked the survey question, "Name something people say is never around when you need one." Rossilind hit the buzzer first and answered with "Money," but it wasn't on the board. Myanna then took over and responded with "A car," and that too wasn't good enough to win the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then pointed to the next member from the Lucas family, and Rachelle answered with "A phone", which wasn't up there. The turn then bounced to Enrique Jr. from the Hernandez family, who finally came up with a winning answer: "The Police." The team chose to play the question, and the turn moved on to Elijah, who was about to become the star of the night. As Harvey went up to him and asked the question, he answered with, "Steve, I'm gonna go with a c-ndom," with a serious look on his face, to immediately make the host crack up.

Screenshot showing Harvey kicking the ground (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey kicking the ground (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then kicked the ground, laughing before offering up a crisp fist bump to Elijah. "How old are you, Elijah?" Harvey asked, and the player told him he was 22. "Boy, you better be 22!" the host joked. "I can't tell you the last time that was a problem for me," Harvey went on to say, taking a jab at his age. Everyone then looked to the board, and to their surprise, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their first strike. "That was a good answer, man," Harvey said as he walked to the next player.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Elijah (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Elijah (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Zully, who didn't seem to be aware of how to work the mic. After Harvey read her the question, she said, "Umbrella," but the host couldn't hear it, as she totally missed the mic. "Hey, hey. Right here," Harvey exclaimed. "I don't know. I'm scared. I'm so nervous," the player pleaded. Harvey then went on to mock her by looking at a stage pillar and saying, "Who are you talking to? We got a game show. You're talking to Jesus before you give the answer?" he joked. "'Jesus, what do I say?' I'm sitting here going, 'We got a game show,'" Harvey said, putting his arms up. Zully then took it as a chance to strike the Titanic pose with the host. 

Screenshot showing the contestant striking the pose (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant striking the pose (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She then finally said the answer to the mic, but unfortunately, it wasn't on the board. Next up was Enrique, who had to save the round for his team. While he came up with an incredible answer, "The remote control", it wasn't good enough to be on the board, and the family struck out. Harvey then went up to the Lucas family, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win the game. 

After Harvey walked up to their podium and read the question for one last time, the team's leader, Trudy, answered with "A pen". Luckily for the team, it was on the board, and they stole all the points to win the round. Harvey then revealed the remaining answers, which included "Hammer/tool", "Salesperson", and "Doctor".

Watch the awkward moments in the video here

More on Market Realist:

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't hold back his laughter after hearing a wild answer
The young man earned Harvey's respect with his mature but creative answer.
14 minutes ago
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
NEWS
Trump tones down tariff threat as volatility on Wall Street brings political stability
After the market saw its worst day since October, Trump seemed to soften his threats to the E.U.
19 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of her $100 flea market find
The guest had previously bet that her 'His Master's Voice' gramophone wasn't authentic.
19 hours ago
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
NEWS
Trump proudly talks about 'extraordinarily high economic growth' — but there's one problem
At the World Economic Forum, Trump made claims about the economy that the numbers fail to support.
23 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey left in disbelief by contestant's answer about losing fat
Harvey didn't know how to react to the shocking answer.
1 day ago
Trump's move to fire Federal Reserve Governor on social media comes under Supreme Court's scanner
NEWS
Trump's move to fire Federal Reserve Governor on social media comes under Supreme Court's scanner
The court is hearing arguments in a case challenging the president's authority to fire Cook.
1 day ago
It's official: Trump signs order to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes
NEWS
It's official: Trump signs order to block Wall Street investors from buying single-family homes
The sweeping order directs the FTC and DOJ to limit purchase of homes by institutional investors.
1 day ago
Trump has a brutal 4-word response when asked how far he will go to seize Greenland
NEWS
Trump has a brutal 4-word response when asked how far he will go to seize Greenland
Despite the pushback, Trump has made it clear that there is "no going back" on the issue.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a reality check about how marriages work
Harvey knew the answer wouldn't be on the board as he had some first hand experience.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her great grandpa's artwork
The guest, who knew about the artist's popularity, didn't expect to get a five-figure appraisal.
2 days ago
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
NEWS
Trump's advisor says they have 'a lot of options' if Supreme Court strikes down tariffs
New tariffs will follow immediately if the court voids current ones.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks player for letting women down with her wild answer
Harvey was sure the answer was too weak as he knew women well enough.
3 days ago
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
3 days ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
4 days ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
6 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
7 days ago