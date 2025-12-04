ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer

The answers made Harvey smile and groove on the show.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey fist bumping a contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey fist bumping a contestant (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While absurd answers on "Family Feud" earn players a chance to get roasted by the host, Steve Harvey, some do earn praise. Among those were Carlene and Ivan, who impressed Harvey with their reasons to compare their partners to their blankets. While one of them made the host groove, the other earned the respect and a fist bump from him.

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started by asking the survey question, "Name a reason you might compare your lover to a blanket." Ivan from the Lewis family hit the buzzer first and answered with, "She's warm," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The team chose to play further, and the players had some interesting answers in store for the host. The turn then went to Dominique, who answered with "They are a protector," which earned them the first strike. The turn then went to Tayler, who gave the interesting answer, "It doesn't complain," which slightly stunned Harvey. This answer, too, wasn't on the board, and the team looked set for an early strikeout.

Next up was Jasmine, who saved the game with her answer, "They like to snuggle," and then the turn finally went to Carlene, who was excited to share an answer. After Harvey read her the question, Carlene answered with, "Steve, they get on top of you." The answer made Harvey grin from ear to ear as he said, "Get on top of me" while grooving and pointing to the board. The answer resonated with the survey and earned the team more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey grooving (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey grooving (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Ivan, who also went creative, despite the two strikes on the board. Looking at Harvey in the eyes, he answered with, "Cause I need it every night." Harvey immediately nodded his head in approval and went on to give a fist bump to the player. Unfortunately for the team, the answer did not show up on the board, and they struck out. 

Screenshot showing Ivan answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Ivan answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to the other team, and the Hale family was ready to answer the question. After Harvey read the question for one last time, team lead Melinda discussed with her teammates and answered, saying, "Steve, we're gonna say comforting." The answer showed up on the board, and they stole all the points from Team Lewis.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey revealed the remaining answers, which included "Fuzzy" and "Flat/no figure," at the bottom two spots on the board, and "Lifeless/lies there" on the third spot.

You can watch the action in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert

‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer
The answers made Harvey smile and groove on the show.
3 hours ago
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
NEWS
Economists say personal finance is too complex for most Americans — share easy solutions instead
Economists, John Campbell and Tarun Ramadorai told CBS that Americans are unprepared for retirement.
18 hours ago
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
COSTCO
Many Costco shoppers are giving up their memberships — and Trump is at the center of it
Supporters of the Trump administration are not happy with the retailer's latest move.
18 hours ago
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
NEWS
More than 1,000 Amazon employees issue major warning on how AI could impact humanity
The advocacy group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, addressed the letter to CEO Andy Jassy.
22 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player stuns fans by solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Noah Kraski solved the final puzzle with just two clues on the board.
1 day ago
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
COSTCO
Costco sues the Trump admin over tariffs — wants 'full refund' for costs it incurred
In a suit filed in the Court of International Trade, the retailer argued the tariffs were unlawful.
1 day ago
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
NEWS
Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws
The company will pay about 15,000 workers a weekly compensation and millions in civil penalties.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $160,000 after his bonus round prize get multiplied
Chorsie Calber IV, who lost a car on Thursday, won $120,000 in his second Bonus Round of the week.
2 days ago
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
NEWS
Black Friday sales pulled off a surprise most Americans didn’t see coming in a shaky economy
The Black Friday sales were up by 10.1% from 2024, despite economic uncertainty and cost concerns.
2 days ago
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
NEWS
Aldi recalls two popular holiday products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The two Choceur brand products from Silvestri Sweets were sold in over a dozen states.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle hoping to win $1 million — wins a sports car instead
While Toni Perrotta didn't land on the big prize, she got to drive home a Toyota sports car
6 days ago
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
COSTCO
People are rushing to Costco after seeing the price of their Thanksgiving dinner kit
The Turkey Dinner Kit has got rave reviews from customers on social media already.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam phrase they 'never heard of' for costing contestant $55,000 win
The contestant, Liz St. Claire got close to taking home nearly $75,000.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call a game rigged after overpriced item costs a contestant $20,000
The contestant, Emily bet $10,000 on the item and ended up losing everything.
7 days ago
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
COSTCO
Costco's latest prices for two beloved products has everyone asking the same question
Members on Instagram called out the retailer for the exorbitant prices of seafood.
7 days ago
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
NEWS
Americans aren’t upgrading their phones as often — and surprisingly, it’s hurting the economy
While the trend in consumers isn't that alarming, the same for businesses can trigger harm.
7 days ago
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
NEWS
Americans are seeing the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2021 — but why now?
With the average gas price falling to a record low of $3.02 per gallon, millions are taking to the road.
Nov 26, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert
Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
Nov 26, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100,000 — blame tough puzzle for it
The player, Tanequa Ward looked set to win the big prize at a point.
Nov 25, 2025
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
NEWS
Home Depot CEO warns about a worrying shopper trend and points to one major reason
CEO Ted Decker claimed the decline in demand for home improvements will likely continue through 2025.
Nov 25, 2025