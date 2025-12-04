'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives contestant a fist bump after hearing his wild answer

The answers made Harvey smile and groove on the show.

While absurd answers on "Family Feud" earn players a chance to get roasted by the host, Steve Harvey, some do earn praise. Among those were Carlene and Ivan, who impressed Harvey with their reasons to compare their partners to their blankets. While one of them made the host groove, the other earned the respect and a fist bump from him.

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started by asking the survey question, "Name a reason you might compare your lover to a blanket." Ivan from the Lewis family hit the buzzer first and answered with, "She's warm," which showed up at the top spot on the board. The team chose to play further, and the players had some interesting answers in store for the host. The turn then went to Dominique, who answered with "They are a protector," which earned them the first strike. The turn then went to Tayler, who gave the interesting answer, "It doesn't complain," which slightly stunned Harvey. This answer, too, wasn't on the board, and the team looked set for an early strikeout.

Next up was Jasmine, who saved the game with her answer, "They like to snuggle," and then the turn finally went to Carlene, who was excited to share an answer. After Harvey read her the question, Carlene answered with, "Steve, they get on top of you." The answer made Harvey grin from ear to ear as he said, "Get on top of me" while grooving and pointing to the board. The answer resonated with the survey and earned the team more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey grooving (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Ivan, who also went creative, despite the two strikes on the board. Looking at Harvey in the eyes, he answered with, "Cause I need it every night." Harvey immediately nodded his head in approval and went on to give a fist bump to the player. Unfortunately for the team, the answer did not show up on the board, and they struck out.

Screenshot showing Ivan answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went on to the other team, and the Hale family was ready to answer the question. After Harvey read the question for one last time, team lead Melinda discussed with her teammates and answered, saying, "Steve, we're gonna say comforting." The answer showed up on the board, and they stole all the points from Team Lewis.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey revealed the remaining answers, which included "Fuzzy" and "Flat/no figure," at the bottom two spots on the board, and "Lifeless/lies there" on the third spot.

You can watch the action in the video here.

