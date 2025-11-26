ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response while talking about Taylor Swift concert

Harvey made it clear why he won't be seen at a T-Swift concert with one of his friends.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to being asked to attend a Taylor Swift concert (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to being asked to attend a Taylor Swift concert (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

One might imagine that the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey, must be an old school R&B fan, but he clearly isn't a 'Swiftie.' The ace comedian made this clear when a contestant named Maggie asked him why he's never been to a Taylor Swift concert. To convey his point, Harvey painted quite a picture of what would happen if he ran into one of his friends at one of T-Swift's concerts.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the McCauley and the Berto family. After calling up Holly and Berri from the respective teams for the face off, he read the survey question, "Taylor Swift and Beyonce might argue over who has more what?" Berri hit the buzzer first and answered with "Plays," which wasn't on the board. Holly then got the top answer, "Money," and won a chance to play further for her family

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Maggie, the youngest member of the team, who was most likely to be a Swiftie. "Oh, Maggie, this must be right up your alley," Harvey said. "Yes, I did go to the Eras tour," the contestant told Harvey. "Yeah, I ain't go to that," the host admitted. Maggie then told him that there was a celebrity tent at the event, and Harvey could've gone and hung around with his friends. The proposition cracked up Harvey as he found it near impossible. "My friends? If I look at that tour and I see Cedge standing out there," he said before acting out the scenario. "All right. What the hell are you doing, dawg? Hey, hey, p-mp, I'm just up in here just--I don't know, Harv. Come get me," he added, mimicking Cedrick the entertainer.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Maggie's proposition (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Maggie's proposition (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the skit, Maggie answered the question with "Fans," which won the team more points. The turn then went to Whitney, who got the first strike with her answer, "Houses." Next up was Frank, who came up with the smart answer, "Grammys," to get some more points for the team. Then, it was Andrew who got the second strike for the team with his answer, "Cars". "Yeah, see, that ain't a girl thing. Women don't really buy cars. We buy cars," Harvey commented.

With only one answer to get and two strikes on the board, it was up to Holly to save the game. Taking the mic, she came up with the interesting answer, "Ex-boyfriends". "Well, Taylor wins that one," Harvey joked. "You break up with Taylor, you're gonna be a song," the host added, cracking up the room. Unfortunately for team McCauley, the answer wasn't popular in the survey, and they struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking Maggie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mocking Maggie (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the Berto family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Taking charge, Bailey answered the question with "Songs," and luckily for her team, it showed up as "Hits/Tracks" on the board. With this, the Berto family won the round. Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board, which included "Booty" and "Talent/vocal range."

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey makes startling confession in response to strange question

