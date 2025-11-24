ECONOMY & WORK
‘Family Feud’ round turned awkward when answers about Steve Harvey’s wife came up

The contestants did not let the host off the hook easily, and Harvey was not too comfortable.
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually the one who roasts contestants over absurd answers. But on rare occasions, the host finds himself on the receiving end of jibes. It happened on one occasion when Harvey faced harassment, although it was all harmless, and everyone involved laughed their hearts out.

The host was asked the survey question, “What do you think Steve Harvey’s wife would say is the best thing about him?” The important people from this segment are three women who belonged to the Newman family. They were clearly sweet on the legendary host, and they made absolutely no secret of that.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Newman family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Newman family (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

First up was a woman named Angie, who was just begging the host to ask her the question. Harvey was taken aback, and he spoke timidly. “Speak up!” she exclaimed, before adding, “Can’t hear you, Steve.” After finally hearing the question, the contestant answered, “Those lips, Steve.” A loud cheer erupted in the studio at that answer, and even the host could not help but smile. That was one of the correct answers on the board.

Next up was a woman named Willow Joy, who was just as excited to take a question from Harvey. At this point, the host could not help but express how he was feeling. “You know what?” he said. “I’ve never been like, embarrassed. But like right now, I am actually nervous,” Harvey added. He then asked Willow Joy the question, and she answered, “I’m gonna say his money.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Willow Joy. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Willow Joy (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was one of the correct answers on the board. By this point, the Newman family had no strikes, and that really seemed to exasperate the host. Next up to answer the question was a woman named Donna, who had the same energy as the two before her. “We can go on all night long,” she said, after Harvey sighed that they had no strikes. He even ended up covering up his shirt with his suit at this point.

“You ever felt somebody staring at you?” he asked, before adding, “I mean, they are breathing behind me and everything.” Before the host could even finish asking the survey question, Donna cut him off and answered, “I think it’s those gorgeous dimples, Steve.” Unfortunately, that was the first incorrect answer of the round. However, nothing compares to Willow Joy’s second answer, which caught everyone off guard.

Screenshot showing a nervous Steve Harvey. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing a nervous Steve Harvey. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Her answer was explicit to say the least, and Harvey was left speechless for a few seconds. However, it was not one of the correct answers. The Newmans had conceded all three strikes in the round, but the competing family was not able to capitalize. In the end, the Newman family ended up victorious.

You can watch the hilarious exchange in the video here.

