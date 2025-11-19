ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant's answer about 'the perfect man' leaves Steve Harvey in splits

Harvey had his teeth out in laughter for several seconds before he regained his composure.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
"Family Feud" contestants are usually the target of Steve Harvey's jokes, which leave the audience in splits. But some of them manage to make the host laugh hysterically with their answers, and fans usually love it. That is exactly what happened when an elderly contestant had the host laughing uncontrollably for quite a while with her brutally honest answer. That was perhaps the best answer of the segment, but the family, unfortunately, was not able to win the round.

The question was, “You’ve never seen it, but you are sure what exists?” A contestant named Tyler got to his buzzer first and said, “Big Foot.” That was one of the answers on the board. Next, a man named Paul said, “Megalodon.” Unfortunately, that one was not up there, and the Lovelady family decided to play further.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Next up to answer was a woman named Lindsey, who said, “Dinosaurs.” That one was not on the board, but Harvey said that it was a good answer. A man named Rob was next, and he gave one of the most obvious answers. “God,” he said, and unsurprisingly, that was the number one answer on the board. Carrie was up next, and she screamed her answer out. “Unicorns,” she said, much to the host’s surprise.

Harvey then turned around and whispered, “She is crazy.” Her answer was not on the board, and that was the family’s second strike. Next up was a woman named Marsha, and after hearing the question, she took some time and said, “The perfect man.” Everyone in the studio burst into laughter after hearing this, as Harvey had to walk away from the table with a big smile on his face.

Screenshot showing the contestant Marsha. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
It took him quite some time to compose himself before turning to the board. As good as that answer was, it was not the correct one. That was the third and final strike for the Lovelady family, and now, the Rouse family had a chance to steal the game. A man named Harold stepped up and answered, “They’re out there, Steve. Alien, UFO.” That was one of the correct answers, and the Rouses emerged victorious.

The other answers on the board were ‘Billion Dollars’, ‘Ghosts’, and ‘Air/Wind/Oxygen.’ Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments on YouTube. “The lady who said the perfect man deserves a hug, a kiss, a fist bump, a chest bump, applause because that was a perfect answer,” one fan wrote. “I was screaming aliens the whole time. 😂 Shocked it wasn't first,” added another. “That perfect man answer really should’ve been up there. Love the oxygen answer though,” a viewer commented.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the 'perfect man' answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Watch the hilarious answer and reactions in the video here.

