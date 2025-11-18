ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant reveals the embarrassing thing she does because of Steve Harvey

Harvey then said that making people do that was one of his goals as a professional.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant high-fiving Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant high-fiving Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually hilarious on "Family Feud," and while he may roast contestants a lot, no one has ever admitted to wetting their pants because of the host. That’s what one contestant admitted in a recent episode of the show. When the contestant said that she wet her pants, the crowd burst into laughter. But Harvey said that it was his goal to do that to people, making the moment even more hilarious.

Harvey had read out the question, “Steve Harvey makes me laugh so hard, I ___.” A woman named Pat got to her buzzer first and answered, “Pe-d my pants.” She said it with a lot of conviction, and that was the number one answer on the board, giving the Stanley family a chance to play further.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Before asking the other contestants for their answers, the host quipped, “That is the goal,” as the audience couldn't stop laughing. Next up was a woman named Barbara, whom Harvey really wanted to give the correct answer. “Now, if you don’t know Steve Harvey, we’re gonna have a real problem,” the host said. The contestant took some time before answering, and said, “Almost cry.” That was one of the correct answers on the board as well. The family was off to a good start.

Screenshot showing the contestant Barbara. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Barbara. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The contestant danced a little to celebrate, which Harvey found hilarious. “Don’t make me shy now, Steve,” Barbara said. Next was a woman named Bernice, who said that Harvey makes her laugh so much that she gets embarrassed. Unfortunately, that was not one of the correct answers on the board. A woman named Dorothy was next, and she answered, “I blush,” and that was not up there either.

Angela was the next contestant, and she answered, “Fart.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. Pat’s turn came around again, and this time, she answered, “Hurt my side.” Unfortunately, that answer was not correct, and the family conceded all three strikes. Now, the Lovelady family had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Carrie stepped up to answer, and she screamed it out.

Screenshot showing the contestant Carrie. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Carrie. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Fall out of my chair,” she said. That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the family emerged victorious. The only other answer left on the board was ‘snort.’ Viewers loved the segment, and it was seen in their comments on YouTube. “It’s questions like these that Steve really wants and enjoys the answers to,” one fan commented. “Get embarrassed and blush are the same, so the person who said blush should've gotten another chance,” added another. “I am surprised Almost die is not up there,” one more viewer noted.

You can watch the hilarious exchange in the video here.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has a wild response to contestant's 'birth of a child' answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts bald contestant for saying he has a problem with hair

