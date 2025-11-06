Steve Harvey puzzled as 'Family Feud' contestant points at lights instead of answering question

The host had no idea what the contestant was saying until he cleared it up.

"Family Feud" contestants often blurt out things in confusion that set the tone for hilarious situations on the show. In some cases, even Steve Harvey, who usually comes up with witty jibes, is left puzzled. That happened when one contestant wanted to say the word ‘lights,’ but he just could not think of it in the moment. So, he pointed to the lights on the set, and Harvey had a hard time understanding what he meant.

The host's survey question was, “Name something a rich guy might spend thousands of dollars on when he throws a party.” A player named Kris got to her buzzer first and answered, “Women.” That was the number four answer on the board. A contestant named Chris was next, and he said, “Food.” That answer was number two on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

As a result, the Milanese family got a chance to play further. Next up to answer was Alicia, who answered, “Alcohol.” That was the top answer on the board. A player named Tony was next to answer, and he said, “Drugs, Steve.” Harvey did not seem too impressed by this answer, but it was up on the board. The host then walked over to a contestant named David.

He seemed to know what he wanted to say, but could not figure out what the word was. He pointed to the ceiling of the studio at one point, but stumbled as he tried to speak. This confused Harvey, who also pointed at whatever the contestant was pointing at, not understanding what he meant. “Lights! I was gonna say lights,” the contestant said finally, ending the host’s confusion.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing at the lights. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unfortunately, that was not on the board. Renee was next, and she answered, “Clothes.” That one was not up there either. It was Chris’s turn once again, and this time, he answered, “People to come to the party.” Harvey found this answer amusing, but it was not the correct one. That was the third and final strike for the Milanese family, and the Seymour family got a chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at Chris's answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Malea stepped up to answer, and she seemed to be in an intense discussion with her family about what to say. When she faced the question, the contestant confidently answered, “The DJ.” That was indeed one of the correct answers on the board, and the Seymours took the win in the game. The only undisclosed answer on the board was then revealed to be ‘ice sculpture.’

Screenshot showing the contestant Malea. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

You can watch the hilarious moment in the video here.

