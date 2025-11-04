'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools an audience member for risking his relationship

The audience member let out a large cheer when a contestant said what an ex could teach a wife.

Steve Harvey usually roasts "Family Feud" contestants for their silly answers, but sometimes he steps in to reprimand those who say something that could affect their spouses. On one such occasion, the host called out a member of the studio audience who had cheered loudly for an answer that could cause discord in any marriage. In a seemingly serious tone, Harvey was sure to let that audience member know that what he did was not right.

The host had read out the question, “In a perfect world, your ex would teach your wife how to what?” A woman named Troi got to her buzzer first and answered, “Cook.” That was the number two answer on the board. Kris was up next, and she answered, “Make love.” The answer seemed to take Harvey by surprise, but one member of the audience loudly cheered, “Yeah!”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The answer was the top one on the board, and the Eagen family decided to play out the game. But before asking the question to the other contestants, Harvey took a moment to address that particular audience member. “When she said make love, whoever the dude was back there that went, ‘Whoo!’, that ain’t smart dog,” he said. Next up to answer was Kris’s husband, Jim, and the host had some advice for him as well.

“Listen to me. This ain’t nothing but a game. It’s early. It’d be the perfect time for you to take an X. Running your damn mouth right now…,” he said. The contestant also acknowledged that it would be risky. After hearing the question, Jim answered, “Be nicer.” It was a diplomatic answer, but unfortunately, it was not up on the board. The contestant did exactly what Harvey asked him to.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jim. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a woman named Sara, who answered, “Have patience.” Unfortunately, that one was not on the board either. The Eagan family had already conceded two strikes. A woman named Jessi was next, and she answered, “How to dress, Steve.” That answer was up there on the board. A man named Tyler was next, and he answered, “How to clean, Steve.” However, that was not on the board, and the family conceded all three strikes.

Screenshot showing the contestant Tyler. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Now, the Bingham family had the chance to steal the game. Troi stepped up to answer one more time, and this time, she said, “Nothing. She wouldn’t teach her nothing.” That might have been a good answer, but it was not up there on the board. The Eagen family won the round as a result despite their poor start to the round.

Fans of the show expressed their love in the comments on YouTube. “We all know where this is going. This is gonna cause some conversations at the Thanksgiving dinner,” one fan commented. “Steve: When she said, "Make love," whoever the dude was back there that went, "Whoo!" That ain’t smart, dawg. LOL 😄,” quipped another.

Screenshot showing the Eagan family celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the moments in the video here.

