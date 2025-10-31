ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestants who came up with wild names for rappers

The host could not stop laughing for a while after hearing the answers.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey never misses an opportunity to roast contestants on Family Feud over silly answers, and he is unforgiving when they get things wrong about musicians. He showed it again when contestants were asked to name rappers, and not many of them knew much about that genre of music. As a result, their answers were hilarious, and Harvey loved the chance to roast them.

The host read out the question, “Fill in the blank with the name of a rapper: Lil blank,” and a contestant named Krysia got to her buzzer first and answered, “Pump.” That was the number five answer on the board. Next, it was Lacy’s turn to answer, and she said, “Lil Boy.” Obviously, Harvey had no idea about a rapper with that name, and he could not stop laughing.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to Lacy's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
“Little boy blue,” he said, mocking the answer. “Now, let me tell you something. I don’t know much about rap at all, but I am pretty sure this boy was out of the hood and said, ‘They call me yeah, Lil Boy.’” Unsurprisingly, that answer was not on the board. As a result, the Baccus family got the chance to play further. But things did not go the way they might have expected.

Next up to answer was a contestant named Jonathan, and he said, “Lil Wayne.” That was the number one answer on the board, and no one was surprised. Up next was a player named Cameron, who went with an unconventional answer. “Lil Yachty,” he said. Harvey looked like he had not heard about this artist either, and it was not on the board. “That's the one with the red tips?” he asked, and the contestant confirmed it.

Screenshot showing the contestant Cameron. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Next one to answer was Ariana, who answered, “Lil Uzi.” That is also the name of a popular rap artist, but unfortunately, it was not on the board. With two strikes already, Harvey went to perhaps the most underconfident contestant of the round. It was Denise, who was already shaking her head before answering. “I’m just gonna head on over here,” Harvey said, looking at the other family.

Screenshot showing the contestant Denise. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Denise answered, “Lil Thug.” This answer also saw the host laugh uncontrollably. However, he did say that the name had potential. “At least that’s got a possibility,” he said. Either way, the answer was not up there on the board. Now, the Benson family had a chance to steal the game. Lacy had a chance to make amends for her earlier error, and that is exactly what happened.

After consulting with her teammates, she answered, “Lil Jon.” That was one of the answers on the board, and the Benson family enjoyed a rather comfortable win in the round.

Screenshot showing the Benson family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

