'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show

Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.

"Celebrity Family Feud" may bring a lot of famous people to the stage, but its host, Steve Harvey, consistently stands out with his humor and expressions. He is able to hold his own most of the time, but if he goes out of control, things get messy. This was seen when The Band Perry faced off against TV hosts Giuliana Rancic and her family. At one point, Harvey was collecting answers from the Rancic family, but he failed to understand a word that Anna, Giuliana's mother, was saying. It seemed like the host's ears had stopped working as he stammered and scrambled to keep the game going.

Screenshot showing Harvey looking puzzled (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Giuliana's team also included her husband and entrepreneur Bill Rancic. On the other side, the team of The Band Perry included family members Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, cousin Ann-Carter Bloomfield, and cousin Hunter Bloomfield.

During the game, the Rancic family answered the question, "A woman might say I broke up with my boyfriend after I found out he had what?" and won the chance to play further. Things were going smoothly until it was Anna's turn to ask the question. Harvey, who was clearly nervous, went up to the player and carefully read her the question. "I know we got two strikes, got to be careful the band Perry can steal," he warned the player. Anna then came up with the answer, "another woman", but it seemed like her speech wasn't clear to Harvey. However, everyone else in her team and the audience heard the response correctly.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It took quite a while for Harvey to figure out what Anna said, and only after Giuliana pointed out that the answer was already on the board did he understand what Anna said. The host then went back to the player and repeated the question. This time, Anna came up with, "Because he spent a lot of money," and it seemed like Harvey was malfunctioning as he didn't get the answer again.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Giuliana (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey walked up to the middle of the podium, staring blankly at the audience as he tried to figure out what Anna said. He then nervously yelled out, "Cuz he ate spaghetti on Monday," and looked to the board. The audience immediately broke into laughter, as Giuliana yelled, "That's not what Momma said!" Harvey then asked the fellow TV host what her mother said, and she clarified that her answer was "Because he spent a lot of money". Realizing his mistake, Harvey nearly fell over laughing."Cuz he ate spaghetti on a Monday, I was saying okay. Split up with him for that hell," he joked.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, the answer did not show up on the board, and the team unfortunately struck out.

Watch the chaotic moments in the video here.

