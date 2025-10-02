ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage

Harvey was stunned to see that Lisa would risk her marriage to get the top answer.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player and Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Apart from getting roasted by Steve Harvey, several contestants on "Family Feud" almost destroyed their marriages in an attempt to get the top answer on the board. While most of them were men, in one episode, a contestant named Lisa chose to put her marriage in jeopardy as she expressed regret about it at the podium. When Harvey asked the player what moment in their life they would like to change, all Lisa could come up with was 'getting married', leaving Harvey stunned.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey first read out the question, "If your fairy godmother granted you a single wish, you'd tell her you want to go back to the moment right before you did what?" Lisa hit the buzzer first and answered, "Got married." As Harvey gave her the death stare, she immediately said, "No, I love my husband." However, the host was having none of it as he hit back with, "That ain't what your answer says."

Screenshot showing Harvey reprimanding the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reprimanding the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the answer was risky for Lisa, it paid off in the end as it showed up at the very top spot on the board, and the team got to play further. The turn then passed on to Melanie, who also had a great answer in store for Harvey. As the host walked up to her, she answered the question with, "Met my ex." The response left the host confused as he asked the player, "So why would you want to go back to that moment?" When Melanie clarified that she would want to go back to never meeting her ex in the first place, Harvey gave Lisa another stern look. 

Screenshot showing Harvey looking at Lisa (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey looking at Lisa (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Harvey felt it was a good answer, it did not resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. The turn then moved on to Anna, who had a good answer ready. "A lot of women would like to go back before they had kids," she said after Harvey repeated the question. Luckily for the team, the answer was popular as it showed up on the board, winning them points.

Harvey then walked over to Pamela, who got the team their second strike with her answer, "Right before high school." With two strikes on the board, it was now up to the next player, Paula, to save the game for her team. Her answer, "Started working" showed up on the board. Now it all circled back to Lisa, who had to come up with a top answer, once again. However, this time, her luck ran out as her response, "Quit the job," got the family their third and final strike. 

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to Denisse (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to Denisse (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to the Villere, who had the chance to steal all the points. Taking the charge, Denise came up with a rather emotional response. "Before my loved one passed away," she said, but unfortunately for her team, the answer wasn't popular in the survey, and the Shaw family won the round.

Watch the video of the round here. 

FAMILY FEUD
