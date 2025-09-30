'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times

The host had no idea about most of the other Disney movies.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for the expressions he pulls while reacting to weird answers or peculiar statements by contestants. But sometimes the host drops facts about his life that could surprise fans. Harvey doesn’t usually watch Disney movies, but when he does, he watches one more than a hundred times. That’s what the host revealed after he asked a question about Disney movies and looked confused at almost every answer. He watched one of those movies 117 times, as his son forced him to watch it all the time.

The host asked the survey question, “Name a Disney movie that makes adults cry like babies.” A woman named Trish hit her buzzer first, and she said, “Dumbo.” That was the number three answer on the board. Next up was a woman named Rachel, and she said, “Bambi.” That was the number one answer, and the Naquin family decided to play out the round.

It is important to note that the host had no idea about either of those two movies. Next up to answer was a woman named Debbie, who said, “I’m gonna say Beauty and the Beast.” Unfortunately, that answer was not up there on the board. Next to answer was a man named Jay, and he named the one movie that Harvey had seen out of them all. “The Lion King,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Now that movie I’ve seen,” Harvey said. “I’ve watched that movie 117 times ‘cause my son Wynton was a little boy when that movie was out and all he wanted to watch was The Lion King. I was crying ‘cause I was sick of watching it.” That answer was up there on the board. Next up to answer was Andrew, and he said, “I’m gonna go a little bit obscure and say Brother Bear.”

Obviously, Harvey had no idea what that movie was, and unsurprisingly, it was not on the board. Next up was a woman named Kim, who said, “They took my answer, so I’m just gonna say Frozen ‘cause that’s a popular movie.” Despite truly being a popular movie, that answer was not up there on the board. That was the family’s third strike, and now, the Fetting family had the chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Fetting family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Shellie stepped up to answer, and she said, “Lady and the Tramp.” Harvey found the name of that movie hilarious. However, it was not up there on the board. As a result, the Naquin family won the game. The remaining answers were The Little Mermaid, Old Yeller, Toy Story, and Up.

Watch the video here.

