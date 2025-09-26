'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'

When a player expressed her desires for Harvey, the host was more than happy.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is often disappointed or baffled by absurd answers that contestants come up with, and he wastes no time in reprimanding or roasting them. But sometimes, players respond to questions in a way that leaves the host with a warm smile. One such contestant was Lorial, who had a very loving response for Harvey, which the host declared as the best one he had ever heard in 13 years on the show. While the risky answer wasn't popular in the survey, it surely made Harvey happy.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question that Harvey asked was, "We asked 100 women if you were Mrs. Steve Harvey, what would you be doing right now?" Joseph hit the buzzer first and answered with "Shopping," which showed up as the top response on the board. The team chose to play further, and the turn soon went to Lorial, who was about to make the host very happy.

As Harvey walked up to the player and repeated the question, Lorial was ready with her response. Without hesitation, she said, "I would be doing the nasty with Steve." As soon as Harvey heard the response, he had a sly smile on his face and walked towards the audience, smugly saying, "I know that's right. I don't give a damn if that ain't up there." He then walked back toward the center of the stage, turned around, and yelled, "Best answer I've ever heard in 13 years. Do the nasty with Steve Harvey!" Unfortunately for the team, the answer did not show up on the board, and they got their first strike.

Screenshots showing Lorial and Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Jemma, who came up with the answer, "Tuning in, watching, 'Family Feud.'" Surprisingly, this was more popular than Lorial's answer as it showed up in the fourth spot. Next up was Loria, who had to come up with a popular response and avoid getting the second strike. She came up with "At the spa," which Harvey thought was a good answer, but it didn't show up on the board, and earned the team their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to Joseph's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was up to Stirling to save the round for her team. Luckily, her response, "traveling," turned out to be quite popular as it showed up at the second spot on the board. The pressure then was on Joseph as the turn circled back to him. This time, he came up with the answer, "Planning dinner," which shocked Harvey for unknown reasons. "Marjorie needs to be at the house cooking me some damn dinner!" Harvey said as he looked at the board.

The answer got the team their third and final strike, and the turn went to the Soignier family, who had a chance to steal all the points. Harvey then stumbled across the stage, laughing, and repeated the question to the team lead, Mandi. This time, she came up with the smart answer, "Counting my money," which showed up at the very last spot, winning her team all the points. In the end, Harvey went on to reveal the remaining answers, which included "Laughing at his jokes, Divorcing him, and Sleeping."

