'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers

Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for his signature expressions and over-the-top reactions, but sometimes, contestants display the kind of energy that's even too hard for him to handle. That happened in an earlier episode of the show, in which the members of one family collectively screamed out the answer to a question, which caught the host off guard. He had to stop and wait for them to calm down before formally asking the question and waiting for the answer, which was correct.

The question Harvey asked was, “I’d love to snap my fingers and suddenly become what?” A woman named Willa from the Brown family got to her buzzer first and exclaimed, “A queen!” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board. Next up was a man named Nate, and he said, “Rich.” That was one of the correct answers.

This allowed the Sass family to play further. Next up to answer was a woman named Andi, and she said, “Married.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board. Anna was the next from the family to answer, and she said, “A genie.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. The family had now conceded two strikes and had to be careful. Next to answer was a man named Tim.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

After he had heard the question, Tim answered, “Invisible.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. A man named Aaron was next, and he said, “Be real buff…I’d want some muscles.” That answer was also one of the correct ones. It was Nate’s turn again, and this time, he said, “Famous.” Next, it was Andi’s turn to answer, and she hoped to make some amends as she had answered incorrectly earlier.

However, that was not the case. The contestant said, “Smart,” and that was not up there. The family conceded all three strikes, and now, the Browns had a chance to steal the game. This was a group of highly enthusiastic contestants, and they screamed their answer at Harvey even before he got to their table. He finally asked the question to a man named Sherman.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Brown family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

He seemed to be of a calmer demeanor than his teammates, and he said, “Beautiful.” That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the Brown family emerged victorious in the round. Fans of the show had their say on the high energy the Browns had. “When they started shouting beautiful, I thought they were saying UFO, and I got really confused,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Beautiful... Beautiful... Beautiful...Girl, wait ya damn turn,” quipped another. “I literally didn’t understand wth they were shouting until the team captain clarified! Lol,” one more viewer commented.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men