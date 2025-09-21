'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'

Harvey couldn't believe the answers the contestants came up with while thinking out of the box.

"Family Feud" has a lot of weird answers, but at times, contestants can't help it because they're responding to equally strange questions. The host Steve Harvey has come across hundreds of shocking answers, but he still continues to get caught off guard. He was astonished when players like Chris and Bill from the Heuisler family thought "love smells like 'poop" and "making whoopie." While their team backed them up, Harvey was left with his jaw on the floor.

Harvey read out the survey question, "Tell me what love smells like." Katy hit the buzzer first and whipped up the top answer, "Roses," to win the question for her team. However, Harvey was soon to find out that all her teammates weren't as wise as she was.

When the turn eventually passed on to Chris, he chose to think outside the box and came up with the strange answer, "Poop." While it shocked Harvey to the core, his teammates thought it was a great response. When the answer didn't show up on the board, all the contestant could say was, "I went for it."

The strange answers stopped for a while as the next two players came up with sensible responses. However, things soon went downhill again as the turn passed on to Bill, who had to save the game for his team as they had two strikes on the board already. "Here we go, Bill. Two strikes. Got to be careful," Harvey said before reading the question. However, Bill chose not to be careful as he said, "The polite way to say it is making whoopie." "I didn't want to say it. I didn't want to say the word," the contestant further added. "No, hey, Bill. I'm gonna just be real with you. That's the only answer," Harvey told the contestant. However, the answer did not show up on the board, and Heuisler lost the question.

The turn then went to the McIntosh family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Taking charge, it was Javier again who had to win the game. This time, he had help from his teammates, who urged him to say the answer, "Fresh Air." "Come on. Fresh air. Eat! Eat! Eat!" the family cheered as Harvey built up the suspense. The host then turned around and pointed at the survey board to see if the McIntosh family stole the round.

The response did show up at one of the top spots on the board, handing the victory to the McIntosh family. Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers, which included "Heaven, and Cologne."

