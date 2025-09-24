'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men

While some players made the host feel good, others were not so nice to him.

As the host of "Family Feud," Steve Harvey is at his confident best as he roasts contestants and throws around sassy comebacks. But while players may stay on their toes, the producers like to mess with the host. Something that they usually target Harvey with are bald questions and bald jokes. In some cases, the questions also allow players to flatter the host. On one occasion, Harvey asked the players to come up with things that would make women prefer bald men, and some of them chose to compliment him, while others weren't so kind.

Screenshot showing Harvey's stone-faced reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

It all started with the survey question, "Name a reason a woman might say she prefers bald men." Cameron buzzed in first and answered the question with "They're smooth." When the answer didn't show up on the board, the turn went to Kim, who came up with the most popular answer, "They are handsome."

After the team chose to play further, the turn passed on to the next player, Christian, who had something offensive in stock for Harvey. After the host read the question to him, he responded by saying, "They're old." The answer shocked Harvey, who couldn't believe that the player could say it to his face. "Now, I want to say something to him. He got a lot of brothers with him. I ain't gonna be over. Take these boys down, all 3 of them," the host said before looking to the board. Shockingly, the answer showed up on the board, and the team won more points.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Daniel, who chose to take the other path by complimenting Harvey. "Maybe 'cause they're smarter," he said. While Harvey was impressed by the response, the survey didn't agree with him, and the team got their first strike. Next was Omar to take the mic, who was the only bald man on the team. He, too, came up with a flattering answer, "Better lovers," which earned him a fist bump from the host. Unfortunately, that too didn't show up on the board, and the team got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey fist bumping a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was all up to Joshua to save the game for his team. "Joshua, we got two strikes. Gotta be careful," Harvey told the player before repeating the question. "Because they typically have more money," the contestant said, cracking up Harvey. "Did you see how the women sat up in their seats?" the host said, mocking the audience. While the host supported the response, it failed to save the game for the team as they struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing at the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Cameron again, as the McDaniel family had the chance to steal all the points. After Harvey repeated the question, the player answered, "They are cost-effective." As Harvey failed to understand the response, the player clarified, saying, "You don't have to buy as much stuff for them". While the host disagreed, the answer was on the board, and the team won all the points.

Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers that included, "More humble/meek, See reflection, Fun to rub. and Hates hair/shedding."

