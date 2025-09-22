ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands

The answers ranged from stupid to highly supportive on the show but few made it to the board.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at one of the answers (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Weird responses from "Family Feud" contestants aren't unexpected, but every once in a while, Steve Harvey hears answers that he isn't prepared for. Recently, the members of the Holloway family came up with such answers ranging from sensible to outright dumb to a question about cheating husbands, which made the host lose control. However, it all surprisingly worked out in the end for the team, thanks to a twist.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
It started as Harvey read out the survey question, "We asked 100 women, what would you do if your man had a big hickey and it wasn't from you?" while giggling in between. Erika hit the buzzer first and came up with the second most popular answer, "Kill him." However, her competitor, Joretta, got the most popular response in the survey, "Divorce him."

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
As the Holloway family chose to play the question, Harvey was in for a ride. After Joretta, the next member, Deborah, took charge and answered the question with, "Ask him where it comes from." While the answer didn't make much sense to Harvey, it did show up on the board, handing more points to the team. The turn then passed on to Donald, who responded with "I'd put another one on him." While the answer cracked up Harvey, it was only good enough to get the team their first strike.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
When it was Jenae's turn, she took the vengeful route. "Ruin some of his belongings," the player said after Harvey repeated the question, and it was clear that the host was impressed by the response. Unfortunately for the family, it didn't resonate with the survey, and the Holloways got their second strike. It was now all up to Jacelyn to save the round for her team. "All right, we got two strikes now, Jacelyn. We've got to be careful. The Eisenhut family can steal," Harvey said before reading the question. To this, the player came up with a mature answer that shocked Harvey. "I would suggest counseling. Therapy," she said, leaving the host baffled.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
But despite the sensible approach, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Holloway family struck out. The turn then went to the Eisenhut family, who had the chance to steal all the points. Taking charge of the team,  Erika answered the question with, "We'd make him sleep on the couch." Unfortunately, it wasn't on the board either, and so the Holloway family won the round.

In the end, Harvey revealed the two remaining answers, which were "Get my own" and "scream/cry." 

