'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium

The host proceeded to ask a hilarious question, which made the whole round immensely entertaining.

Steve Harvey roasts and reprimands contestants on "Family Feud" for a number of reasons, right from silly answers to comments about their spouses. He has also schooled players for wasting his time and won't even spare army veterans. He showed that by calling out a contestant for taking too long to come to the podium after being called to play.

The contestant in question was a woman named Ashley from the Jastrzembski family. She and all of her teammates were in uniform. However, she took a little too long getting to the podium after being called. “You’re the last person I expect to see late,” Harvey said, referring to the fact that the contestant was from the US Army and was hence expected to be disciplined.

On this occasion, the question was, “Your lover is dieting. Name a low-calorie food you might make your edible underwear out of.” None of the contestants on the podium was able to get the right answer. As a result, Harvey had to turn to the other members of the respective families. One of the contestants on Ashley’s team was Steve. When it was his turn to answer, Harvey asked, “Steve?” The contestant, instead of giving an answer, said, “Yes, Steve?”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host found it amusing, as did everyone else in the studio. Finally, Antonio from the Watkins family said, “Fruit.” Which was one of the answers on the board, and the family decided to play further. Next up was a man named Lee, who answered, “Lettuce.” That was one of the correct answers, and the player celebrated in a rather entertaining manner.

Next up was a man named Shawn, who said, “A lean meat, Steve.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board. It was Michael’s turn next, and he said, “Salmon.” That answer also made the host laugh, but it was not up on the board. “Oh, I smell like salmon. Michael pulls his pants down, smells like salmon,” he said. Tanashia was next, and she answered, “Rice cakes.” Harvey did not expect it to be up there, but when it showed up, he insisted it wasn’t a good answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants Tanashia and Michael. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“That ain’t no good answer. That is the worst damn…you put some pants on made out of rice cakes, see how long I stay over there. Not fittin’ to chew off them dry drawers. I can’t believe you got that,” the host said. The Watkins family had been doing well, but after a while, they conceded all three strikes with one answer remaining on the board. The Jastrzembski family had a chance to steal but were not able to do so, and lost the round.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app