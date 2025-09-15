'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer

Steve Harey forced the contestants hiding to come out and address the situation.

Steve Harvey is famous for his reaction to bizarre answers on "Family Feud", but he isn't the only one who is shocked by such responses. Sometimes, the contestants on the show also have the most hilarious reactions to an unexpected answer. A grandmother shocked every single one of her teammates with her lewd answer, and they were so scandalized that they had to hide beneath the table before the host forced them to come out.

The host read out the survey question, “When you picture the man of your dreams, he is holding what?” The grandma was a woman named Barbara, and she was the fastest to hit her buzzer before saying, “His privates.” Not only did she say that, but she also made a highly suggestive gesture, which stunned the rest of the players.

Harvey immediately walked over to her teammates, who could not believe what they’d just heard. A couple of them were even hiding beneath the table. “That’s your grandma,” he said, before adding, “That’s your mama. Get up! Get up!” The contestants had to ask the host again what their grandma had just said. “She said he’s holding his privates!” he answered. The host walked back to the podium and turned to the board.

Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Barbara’s team was not able to get the chance to play the game further. However, before Harvey went to the other family’s table, he had something to say to the elderly woman who had just shocked everyone. He said, “Well, Miss Barbara, you fittin’ to go viral. Everybody fittin’ to know miss Barbara.”

Barbara was a part of Team Normani, and they were up against Team Buteau. A member of the latter got one of the answers right on the board and decided to play the game. It was the celebrity edition of the game show, and the team comprised celebrities from various fields. The Buteau team had a fantastic start as they got a lot of the answers correct. But things got tight towards the end.

The team conceded all three strikes with just one answer to go, which gave the Normani team a slim chance of winning. However, that was not the case since Normani herself was not able to answer correctly, and the other team won. But fans could not care less about all that. Barbara had made her mark on everyone.

“When you're a grandma, you can say what you like,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Grandma was wild in her younger days.😂😂😂😂😂,” quipped another. “Grandma had her mind all the way down in the gutter, child!🤣,” one more fan added.

