'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey disappointed by the answer that was a dig at his divorces

The personal digs at the host have been relentless on the show by producers and players.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is usually the one doing the roasting on the show, but sometimes producers decide to turn the tables on him. From his baldness to his lips, Harvey is sometimes on the receiving end of jibes hidden in questions. At times, the producers target him, and on some occasions, it's the contestants. One player, Shauhan, decided to take a dig at the host's divorce history when he had to mention something that tells a woman that she has no future with a man. Harvey didn't hold back and expressed his disappointment with the audience who took the survey, saying, "I see no forgiveness in this crowd."

Harvey started by asking, "Top 8 answers on the board. We asked 100 women. What do you learn about a man's past that tells you there's no future with him?" A contestant named Katie buzzed in first and answered, "Who he's dated," which wasn't on the board. Her competitor, Peggy, got it right with, "That he's a cheater."

Harvey then went ahead to collect answers from other members of the Lattimore family. However, things got a little personal when Harvey walked up to Shauhan. With two strikes on the board, Shauhan's answer was, "How many times has he been?" This seemed like a dig at Harvey, as he has been married three times. After the host accepted the answer with hesitation, he was shocked when it showed up at the fourth spot on the board as "Many divorces." "I see there's no forgiveness in this crowd," Harvey said, looking at the audience.

The game then quickly moved on, with the turn going back to Peggy. With two strikes on the board, she chose to go with, "How many kids does he have?" which, to Harvey, wasn't an acceptable answer. "Really? Really? Oh, now I've got too many damn kids," Harvey said before adding that he had seven kids now. Unfortunately for the host, this answer too showed up on the board, increasing his disappointment with all those who were surveyed.

While the Lattimore family did well, they couldn't seal the deal as the next player, Dezha, lost the round with her answer, "He got an STD." The turn then went to the other family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. As Harvey walked up to the other podium, team lead Katie took charge and answered, "He's been fired from too." Unfortunately for her team, the answer did not show up on the board, and the Lattimore family won the round, keeping all the points.

In the end, Harvey went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board, which included: "Cheap, Liar. Mom drama/Lives with."

