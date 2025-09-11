ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows he can laugh at himself during an answer about bald men

Some might have expected the host to be a bit upset but he was entertained.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey usually enjoys roasting "Family Feud" contestants who come up with dumb answers, but he is a good sport when it comes to questions or jibes about his own looks. Producers also like to have a good laugh at his expense, and they did so by coming up with a survey question that made fun of bald people. Although Harvey has warned producers against joking about him in the past, the seasoned host found the question hilarious.

Harvey asked the question, “The bar you’re at is full of men, but the bad news is, they’re all what?” A woman named Thalia said, “Fathers,” but that was not one of the correct answers. A man named Mark was next to answer, and he said, “Ugly.” That was up on the board, and the Ryan family got the chance to play.

Heather was next, and she answered, “Married.” That answer was on the board, but Steve's answer, “Broke,” was not. Victoria was up next, and she said, “Old,” which was one of the correct answers. Her teammate, Mary, decided to go the other way as she said, “Too young,” but didn't make it to the board. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A man named Mark was next, and he said, “Steve, I’m gonna have to go with them: they’re drunk.” That answer was not up there either, and that was the third strike for the Ryan family. This gave a great chance to the Atallah family to steal the game. A woman named Gabriella was up to answer, and she said, “They’re all gay, Steve.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Atallahs won the round.

Only a couple of answers remained to be revealed, the first of which said, “Bald.” One of the contestants even pointed at Harvey after that was revealed. However, he could not help but laugh at the situation. Fans of the show could not help but react to the answer in the comments on YouTube.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey laughing at a contestant's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Thalia actually pointing to Steve with a scrunched up face when the bald answer came up 💀💀,” one fan commented. “The bald answer got Uncle Steve laughing. 😂,” quipped another. “Damn, what's a short bald king gotta do?? 😩😩,” one more fan commented. This is not the first time the showrunners have made fun of Harvey on air, but every time, the host has handled things in a hilarious yet professional manner.

