'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey yells and throws away his cards over answer related to NFL legend

Harvey couldn't believe that a contestant mentioned John Madden as a response to the question.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known to be a sports fan, and he is particularly interested in football. This is why he is also sensitive about trivia and opinions related to the NFL, and anyone who isn't careful about facts could face the host's wrath. Despite that, a contestant named Charles chose to take his team's advice and called NFL legend John Madden, a "quarterback with sex appeal." Harvey knew Madden wasn't a quarterback, and the old coach didn't fit into the description. The host yelled, screamed, and even threw his cards away to express his disappointment with the team.

Screenshot showing Harvey scolding the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey's question was, "We asked 100 women, 100 women, when it comes to sex appeal, who's your favorite quarterback?" and Donny from the Travers family hit the buzzer first and came up with the top answer, "Tom Brady".

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As his team chose to play the question, the turn went to Jamal, a firefighter, EMT

with the DC Fire Department. He came up with another smart answer to the question, "Aaron Rodgers," which showed up on the board and earned the team more points. However, all hell broke loose when the turn passed on to Charles, who apparently didn't have an answer of his own.

As Harvey repeated the question, he quickly responded with "John Madden". At first, Harvey thought he had misheard the name, but when Charles confirmed, the host was baffled. When Donny said it was a good answer, Harvey lost it. "What do you mean, 'Good answer'? What the hell do you mean, 'Good answer'?" Harvey yelled as he threw his cards away.

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards away (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

On the other hand, Donny tried to reason with the host, saying that he was only doing what his team told him to do. "You doing what they told you?! You know good and hell well John Madden ain't no damn quarterback! What are you talking about?" Harvey went on to yell. The host then looked to the board and made one last joke, saying, "John Madden, NFL quarterback in 1922." As expected, the answer didn't show up on the board. "Oh, he was a tough old guy. John Madden!" Harvey added before moving on.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking about the NFL legend (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to the next player, Tonjo, who came up with "Kirk Cousins," which earned the team their second strike. The next player, Brennan, failed to come up with a popular answer as well. While his team thought that his response, "Eli Manning," was a good one, it did not resonate with the survey, and the team struck out, handing the Drelick family a chance to steal all the points.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked up to the other team, and it seemed like there was one more shocker in store for Harvey. Taking the charge, the team's lead, Tracey, answered the question with "Patrick Mahomes," which seemed like a very sensible answer to the host. However, the response didn't show up on the board, and the Travers family won the round.

"I am stunned!" Harvey said, turning away from the board. "I knew that was up there! You know, that John Madden answer might not have been a bad one," the host added, before revealing the remaining answers.

