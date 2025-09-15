'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app

Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is notorious for roasting contestants, and he doesn't even spare sporting legends like Sweet Lou Dunbar. When the basketball legend led the Harlem Globetrotters on the show and came across a question related to mobile apps, Harvey showed no mercy while roasting him for not knowing exactly what an app is.

Screenshot showing Harvey having a laugh with Dunbar (Image source: Youtube/Family Feud)

The Harlem Globetrotters faced off against the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, with both teams playing for their chosen charities. In one of the rounds, the teams faced the question, "What would you do if you saw a dating app on your husband's phone?"

Screenshot showing Sweet Lou Dunbar on Family Feud (Image source: Youtube/Family Feud)

After his teammates shared a few good answers, the turn went to Dunbar, who had to face the roast master, Harvey. "Now, Lou, an app is," the host said, trying to explain it to the legend. "I know what that is, Steve," Dunbar said, cutting him off. However, when it came to answering the question, it didn't seem like he was clear on the concept. "I'd call it," Dunbar said, making the host crack up. "I told you! He didn't know what the app was," Harvey said, laughing and walking away from the podium.

The host then went on to ridicule the old coach by explaining how senseless his answer was. "Come on, man. 'I'm gonna call the app. Hello? Hello? Are these the app people? This is Sweet Lou." Harvey said, imitating how the conversation would go if the contestant chose to call 'the app'. Harvey did cut him some slack as he said, "They're giving you a reprieve. That's the same as 'open it.' Okay. You know, if you call the app, you done opened it," he explained to the player.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking Dunbar (Image source: Youtube/Family Feud)

However, it seemed like Dunbar didn't grasp what Harvey said, because when the host repeated the question, expecting him to say "open it," all Dunbar could say was "I don't know!" Harvey then went on to ridicule him a bit more as he chose to check if the phrase "I don't know" was on the board. As expected, the answer wasn't on the board. "Making sure it ain't up there, Lou," Harvey said as the buzzer sounded.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: Youtube/Family Feud)

With this, the Harlem Globetrotters had two strikes on the board, and it was all up to the next player, Torch, to save the game. That is what she did as her answer, "Put him out," showed up at one of the top spots on the board. The turn then went on to Cheese, who unfortunately lost the round for his team with the answer "ignore it". As the team struck out, the turn went to the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders to steal all the points.

Their team leader, Lexi, took charge, and after Harvey repeated the question, she came up with the answer, "We will join the app". Surprisingly, the answer resonated with the survey, and their team stole all the points from the Harlem Globetrotters.

