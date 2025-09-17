'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh

The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.

Stupid answers on "Family Feud" are usually opportunities for Steve Harvey to mercilessly roast contestants for laughs from the audience. He has heard all sorts of nonsense from dozens of contestants. While most of them try to argue and justify their answers, there was one player, Doug, who just admitted that his answers meant nothing as he was having a "rough day". The contestant's honesty and his response left Harvey scrambling for balance at the podium, as he laughed his heart out.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Doug and Cynthia, from the respective teams, faced the question, "We asked 100 women, you should never get your haircut right before what event?" Doug hit the buzzer first, but he wasn't prepared with a good answer to share. "Their funeral," he said, immediately cracking up Harvey. As the host struggled to breathe, the contestant said, "I'm having a rough day, Steve."

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As Harvey stammered, the player went on to add, "I've got to get out of here." However, Harvey wasn't going to let the player go without mocking him at least a little. "Doug said, 'I'm having a rough day, Steve,'" Harvey said mockingly before looking to the board for the answer. As expected, the answer did not show up on the board, and the turn went to Cynthia.

Screenshot showing Harvey mocking Cynthia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Doug's opponent, too, was ridiculed by Harvey for her answer, which was, "A hair perm." As the contestant shared the answer, Harvey mimicked her sassy mannerisms before rolling his eyes and looking back at the board. Luckily for Doug, her answer didn't show up on the board, and his teammate, Colt, got the top answer, "Wedding," to win.

As the Sprankle family chose to play, Harvey and Doug made their way back to the podium. "I'm gonna go hide over there, though," he said to Harvey while walking back. The turn then passed on to Ryan, who came up with another top answer, "A date," to get more points. Harvey then moved on to Randy, who came up with the unusual response, "Going shopping." The answer did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike.

Moving forward, the question was passed on to Brandi, who answered with "You start a new job." While the answer made sense, it wasn't popular in the survey, as it got the team their second strike. Thus, with two strikes on the board, it was all up to Doug again to save the game. Harvey, who seemed sure that Doug would fumble again, walked all the way to the other team's podium, expecting the Sprankle family to strike out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question from the far end (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Turns out that Harvey was right, as Doug's answer, "Going on a gameshow," did not show up on the board, and his team got three strikes. Harvey then asked the Blagmon family to share the best answer that they could think of to steal all the points from the other team.

Taking charge, the team's lead, Angelia, answered the question with "Before taking a vacation." Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Sprankle family won.

