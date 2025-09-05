'Family Feud' contestant confesses to hating his kids — host Steve Harvey shouts in excitement

ECONOMY & WORK
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually quick to roast "Family Feud" contestants, but he is rarely excited about a contestant's answer, and his reaction on such occasions is astonishing. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which one contestant said that he and his wife hated their kids. People don't normally say that they hate their kids on national television, but in this case, the host completely understood where the contestant was coming from and even gave his own justification for the answer.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey read out a question, “The only thing my wife and I agree on is that we both hate our what?” Sam from the Goaley family was first to his buzzer, and he said, “Mother-in-law.” ‘In-laws’ was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play the game.

Next up to answer was a man named Darren, whose answer made the host shout in excitement. “I’m gonna say our kids,” he said. “Yes!” exclaimed Harvey. “On behalf of every parent in here, there are moments we hate you. We made you, and you disappointed us, and we hate you.” Thankfully, that answer was up there on the board. Next up was a woman named Shannon, who turned the tables on the previous answer.

Screenshot showing Darren celebrating his answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Darren celebrating his answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Parents, Steve,” she said, drawing another hilarious reaction from the host. “Oh, so you thought you’d turn it around,” he said. He then said that the answer was not going to be up there, and he was right. That was the first strike for the family. Next up to answer was a man named Dan, who answered, “Jobs.” That answer was up on the board. The family was off to a decent start in the round.

However, their luck was not going to last very long. Next up to answer was a woman named Shirlee, whose answer was, “Choice in clothes.” However, that was not up there. Sam’s turn came around again, and he said that he and his wife hated their home. That answer was up on the board. Darren’s turn was next, and he managed to impress the host once again.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Goaley family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Goaley family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Neighbors,” he said, much to Harvey's joy. “We both…yes!” he said, and that answer was up there on the board. Shannon was next, and she gave a rather shocking answer. “We both hate our lives,” she said. “These people aren’t gonna stay together. I can tell you that right now,” the host said. Unfortunately, that answer was not up there either.

This have the chance to the Rose family to steal the game, and that is exactly what they did. A woman named Carol got the chance to do so, and she said, “Our depleted bank accounts.” That answer was valid, and the Goaleys lost the round.

