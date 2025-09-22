'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers

When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.

"Celebrity Family Feud" allows people to see several rare moments of famous families, but not all of them are pleasant. For instance, actor Amy Yasbeck once almost disowned her sons, Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter. The Ritter family had to come up with things that couples could practice parenting with before the baby is born. While the question was straightforward, Jason and Tyler came up with the most obnoxious answers that made their stepmom distance herself from them.

Screenshot showing the two brothers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Ritter family went up against fellow Hollywood actor Andy Richter and his family to win the $25,000 prize for the Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. After calling Amy and Victor from the respective teams to the podium for the face off, Steve Harvey read out the question, "Before you have a baby, you might practice parenting on what?" Victor hit the buzzer first, and he came up with the answer, "A doll," which showed up at the second spot on the board. However, Amy got the best of him with her answer, "A pet," which was the top survey response.

After the Ritters chose to play, the turn went to Noah, who answered the question with "A niece or nephew," which showed up on the board and earned the team more points. Then it was Jason's turn, and his answer was, "A bag of flour." While his brother thought it was a great answer, Harvey and his stepmother, Amy, were left disappointed.

Screenshot showing Jason answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey walked over to Amy and held her hands to console her. "Amy. It'll be fine. It'll be fine," Harvey said, to which Amy said, "I am his Stepmom," trying to distance herself from the stupid answer. Harvey then told her that she was supposed to support her family, after which she pretended to cheer, saying, "Great answer, Jason! You're the best!"

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to amy (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board, and the team got their first strike. On top of that, the disappointment didn't end for Harvey or Amy as the turn passed on Jason's brother, Tyler, who turned out to be incredibly in sync with each other. With just one answer left, it was up to Tyler to win the game. However, all he could say was, "I'm gonna say a flower or plant."

Screenshot showing Tyler and Steve Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The answer immediately cracked up the room as Harvey said, "Yeah, that's worse than that bag. Oh, no!" He went on to mock Jason as well, saying, "Right after your brother said, 'Bag of flour, you double down with a damn plant." However, the brothers chose to stick together as they hugged and yelled, "Flower power." Amy couldn't be more embarrassed, as she said, "I'm a stepmom. Disowning the children!"

In the end, the Ritter family couldn't come up with the last answer, but the other team too couldn't figure it out. Ultimately, the Ritters won the round and the game to bag $25,000 for the foundation named after the late actor John Ritter.

