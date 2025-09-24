Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer

The question itself was so hilarious that the answers were funny as well.

Sometimes "Family Feud" contestants can't help but come up with hilarious answers when they face peculiar questions. That is exactly the kind of answer that prompted Steve Harvey to ask a contestant to visit a hospital after eating a hot dog. He said the contestant should do so if the hot dog came out looking like it did when it went into their body.

Harvey first read out the question, “Name a food that looks the same on the way in as it does on the way out.” A contestant named Dana was first to hit her buzzer, and she said, “Corn.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play out the game. The question was so funny that the host was already laughing before hearing any of the answers.

Next to answer was a woman named Dawn, and she said, “A hot dog.” This answer made Harvey laugh even harder, and he admitted to relating to the sentiment. “I don’t know if that’s up there, but I damn sure understand.” Thankfully for the contestant, the showrunners decided that the answer was good enough to be considered as ‘liver/meat.’ The contestant seemed surprised that she was right.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host then made the remark about going to a hospital. “Let me tell you something,” Harvey said. “If you eat a hot dog and it comes out as a hot dog, you've got to get your a** to the hospital.” Next up was a man named Lawrence, and he, too, had a hilarious answer up his sleeve. “Steve, I’m thinking chocolate ice cream,” he said, much to the host’s amusement.

“They look the same in and out,” the contestant added, much to the disgust of his teammates. “All y’all looked sick about that,” Harvey noted. Thankfully, that answer was up on the board. The family had given three out of the four correct answers without a single strike, and it seemed like they were set to win. However, things took a turn for the worse pretty quickly.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Lawrence. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

The next three answers given by the team members were refried beans, fruit, and oatmeal, all of which were incorrect. That meant that the family had conceded all three strikes. This gave the competing family a chance to steal the game. With only one answer left, it was not going to be easy. A woman named Jessica was up to answer, and she said, “Nuts.”

That was indeed the fourth and final correct answer on the board, and the Bryan family won the game, even though it seemed unlikely at first.

