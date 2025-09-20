'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer

Harvey couldn't believe that the contestants had no idea how to be diplomatic with their partners.

"Family Feud" answers aren't always an opportunity for Stave Harvey to roast contestants. In one case, he came forward to explain something important about a response that turned up on the board. It was an answer to the question about the appropriate response to a girlfriend asking about a friend's looks. Harvey couldn't help but share some advice with the men after a risky answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read the survey question, "We asked 100 married men: when your wife asks if you think her new girlfriend is pretty, what do you say?" Oby buzzed in first, and his answer was, "No." However, Megan's risky answer, "Yes," showed up higher on the board, shocking the host.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the players went back to their teams, Harvey walked forward towards the audience and proceeded to share some great advice for the men. "Yeah. Fellas, listen to me. Number 3, don’t say that," Harvey said, pointing to the board. "Your wife asks you if her girlfriend’s pretty, don’t you, stupid ass say number 3. Don’t say it, fellas," he went on to add.

Screenshots showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then moved forward with the game as the turn passed on to Kevin, from the Srubar family. His answer, "She’s all right," also showed up on the board, winning more points for the team. The next player, Allison, an elementary school teacher, impressed Harvey by bagging the top answer on the board, "You’re prettier."

However, things soon went downhill for the team as the next couple of players struggled to get more points. David, who came up with the answer, "You change the subject," got the team their first strike, and Nancy, who was in charge of everybody in the team, got more points and impressed Harvey with her answer, "What girlfriend?"

Screenshot showing Harvey high-fiving a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With just one answer left on the board to get, the turn circled back to Megan, who unfortunately got the second strike for the team with her answer, "Nothing. Absolutely nothing." While her team thought it was a great answer, Harvey begged to differ. "Hey, fellas, you cannot do that. You have to have a response. You can’t say anything," Harvey said to the men in the audience. "Whoo, I thought that was up there," Harvey added after the team got their second strike. With two strikes on the board and one answer left to get, it was all down to Kevin to save the round for his team.

As Harvey walked up to him, he warned the player that if he got it wrong, the Okafor family could steal all their hard-earned points. After some thinking, Kevin came up with the answer, "If you say so," which impressed Harvey and showed up on the board as well, handing the team a big win.

