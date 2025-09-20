ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer

Harvey couldn't believe that the contestants had no idea how to be diplomatic with their partners.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the responses (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the responses (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" answers aren't always an opportunity for Stave Harvey to roast contestants. In one case, he came forward to explain something important about a response that turned up on the board. It was an answer to the question about the appropriate response to a girlfriend asking about a friend's looks. Harvey couldn't help but share some advice with the men after a risky answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to one of the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read the survey question, "We asked 100 married men: when your wife asks if you think her new girlfriend is pretty, what do you say?" Oby buzzed in first, and his answer was, "No." However, Megan's risky answer, "Yes," showed up higher on the board, shocking the host. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the players went back to their teams, Harvey walked forward towards the audience and proceeded to share some great advice for the men. "Yeah. Fellas, listen to me. Number 3, don’t say that," Harvey said, pointing to the board. "Your wife asks you if her girlfriend’s pretty, don’t you, stupid ass say number 3. Don’t say it, fellas," he went on to add.

Screenshots showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then moved forward with the game as the turn passed on to Kevin, from the Srubar family. His answer, "She’s all right," also showed up on the board, winning more points for the team. The next player, Allison, an elementary school teacher, impressed Harvey by bagging the top answer on the board, "You’re prettier."

However, things soon went downhill for the team as the next couple of players struggled to get more points. David, who came up with the answer, "You change the subject," got the team their first strike, and Nancy, who was in charge of everybody in the team, got more points and impressed Harvey with her answer, "What girlfriend?"

Screenshot showing Harvey high-fiving a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey high-fiving a contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With just one answer left on the board to get, the turn circled back to Megan, who unfortunately got the second strike for the team with her answer, "Nothing. Absolutely nothing." While her team thought it was a great answer, Harvey begged to differ. "Hey, fellas, you cannot do that. You have to have a response. You can’t say anything," Harvey said to the men in the audience. "Whoo, I thought that was up there," Harvey added after the team got their second strike. With two strikes on the board and one answer left to get, it was all down to Kevin to save the round for his team.

As Harvey walked up to him, he warned the player that if he got it wrong, the Okafor family could steal all their hard-earned points. After some thinking, Kevin came up with the answer, "If you say so," which impressed Harvey and showed up on the board as well, handing the team a big win.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator

'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey has an important advice for men after hearing a contestant's answer
Harvey couldn't believe that the contestants had no idea how to be diplomatic with their partners.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant nearly drags Ryan Seacrest down as he celebrates $40,000 win
The contestant, Ryan Richmond, a K-5 music teacher won over $73,000 in one night.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses Chevy over 'tricky' puzzle and viewers are feeling bad for him
The contestant, Billy Kendra got very close to driving home a brand new Chevrolet Blazer.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers
The players kept cracking up Harvey over and over again with their stupid answers.
1 day ago
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
COSTCO
Costco warns customers about sparkling wine bottles that may shatter unexpectedly
The big box retailer has issued a recall of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene in 12 states.
1 day ago
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
PAWN STARS
Expert on 'Pawn Stars' reveals that the guest's $1 million violin is actually worth only $500
The guest was shocked to learn that his Stradivarius violin wasn't what he thought it was.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'flabbergasted' after hearing the value of posters he bought for 75 cents
The owner of the collection of Danny Lyon SNCC Civil Rights Posters was left astonished in the end.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison invites Hollywood icon Jon Voight himself to verify his signature
After Harrison bought a signed speed bag for $250, he happened to meet the star at a dinner.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant admits 'I've had a rough day' as his silly answer makes Steve Harvey laugh
The contestant, Doug, had a hard time coming up with a sensible answer.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings's attempt at magic fails miserably but fans find it hilarious
While Jennings performed a half-baked trick, it still managed to thoroughly entertain the fans.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out player for fumbling 'easy' puzzle and losing out on a Ford car
The player, Andy Schwartz registered the first loss of a car since Seacrest took over as host.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest kept family heirloom hidden for years — then he learnt its real value
The guest kept his grandparents' antique instruments under his bed for years.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player stuns viewers after saying it would be fun to cuddle with an alligator
Harris wasn't the only one who came up with an answer that shocked everyone.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprised at $30,000 appraisal for heirloom — still refuses to sell it
Despite getting a high auction estimate, the owner of the Meiji Period lamp chose to keep it.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player goes berserk after winning a car — then his brother tackled him on stage
The player, Gabriel Berkowitz pulled off a perfect night winning over $45,000 and a car.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts basketball legend for not knowing about dating app
Harvey showed no mercy after he found out that Sweet Lou Dunbar didn't know how apps work.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant enters the set on a toilet seat, gets flushed out by judges without a deal
The founder of Plop Star made an unforgettable entry and a sad exit from the show.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other
The host is otherwise quick to reprimand families for backing absurd answers.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest refuses to accept anything below $52,000 for her comic book — she paid $15 for it
While the Marvel comic book fetched a $50,000 appraisal, Harrison felt it was too rich for him.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans gasp as Ryan Seacrest builds suspense before elderly contestant loses car
Jimmy Alexander became the first player to lose a brand-new car on season 43 of the show.
6 days ago